Realme V25 5G Launched With Snapdragon 695, 120Hz Refresh Rate Display and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched its latest Realme V25 5G handset in China. Realme V25 5G is the latest addition to the company’s V series portfolio and is a successor to the Realme V15 5G launched last year. The smartphone comes equipped with a Qualcomm processor and features unique colour-changing shells at the back. Let’s have a look at the specification, features and price details of the new Realme V25 5G smartphone.

Specifications for Realme V25 5G

The newly launched Realme V25 5G comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen and has a pinch-hole cut out design at the upper left corner housing the selfie camera. The smartphone offers a Full HD+ resolution of 1080x2400pixels along with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme V25 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset and is the first smartphone from Realme to feature this processor in China.

The processor on the handset is coupled with up to 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Moreover, the RAM on the smartphone can be virtually expanded up to 19GB by making use of the Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) feature. Realme V25 operates on Android 12 OS with the latest Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Talking about the camera module of the device, Realme V25 comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP primary lens along with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP B&W lens. The front of the device features a 16MP selfie shooter. Realme V25 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Realme V25 5G is a twist on the Realme 9 Pro 5G smartphone launched in India as well as other parts of the world recently. Just like the latter, Realme V25 features a photochromic layer on the back resulting in the device automatically changing colour from light blue to red under sunlight. Other notable features on the smartphone include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Price Details for Realme V25 5G

Realme V25 5G has been launched in China in a single storage option. The device has been priced at RMB 1,999 which amounts to somewhere around Rs 23,953 for its solo 12GB + 256GB variant. Further, the smartphone is available for purchase in Morning Star, Purple MSI, and Sky Black colour options.