Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 Device is Here to Transform the TV Viewing Experience

The Taiwanese consumer electronics manufacturer Asus on Thursday has announced the world’s first 13.3-inch OLED Windows detachable laptop – the Vivobook 13 Slate OLED which the company has promised will redefine the TV viewing experience. The all-new Vivobook 13 Slate OLED has been designed for people who prefer a more flexible way of consuming content as the latest device gives them a personal OLED TV with a Dolby Vision screen. The newly-launched Vivobook 13 Slate OLED comes with the new ASUS Pen 2.0 Stylus, a magnetically detachable full-size keyboard, and a detachable hinge that goes almost flat at 170°. Let’s find out more about the device.

Features of Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED

Vivobook 13 Slate OLED comes with the ASUS Pen 2.0 that can help the users in retouching pictures, designing graphics, or simply taking notes. The ASUS Pen 2.0 supports charging via a hidden USB-C port and can charge up to 100% in just 30 minutes providing 140 hours of total use time. In addition to this, the ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is equipped with a slim and detachable keyboard that attaches magnetically and provides the best typing experience.

The Vivobook 13 Slate OLED comes with a 13.3-inch 16:9 OLED HDR display with 1920x1080pixels resolution and offers a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio with a 0.2 ms response time. The display of the device provides 0.0005 nits of deep black brightness allowing for a brighter and more detailed viewing experience. For the best visual experience, the display also supports Dolby Vision.

For the audio part, Vivobook 13 Slate OLED features four built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Dolby Atmos allows users to have an amazing audio experience while listening to music, podcasts or watching movies as it provides enhanced volume and has a distortion-suppressing smart amplifier. The ASUS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED features a 50Whr battery to keep the device working for longer periods of time as it offers over 9 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Price and Availability

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED has been launched with a price tag of Rs 45,990 for its 4GB + 128GB variant. Users can get the top-of-the-line model with 8GB + 256GB storage options for Rs 62,990 and the device will be available for sale via e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart as well as ASUS e-shop along with the offline retail stores starting from March 3.