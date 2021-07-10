Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3, Yoga Duet 7i May Rejuvenate Detachable Tablet Market

Lenovo has always been well known for laptops and PCs, with the ThinkPad series of devices having been well known for a long time, owing to the robust build and good specifications on offer for devices that are part of the series. Today, however, the company seems to have something more in line with what Microsoft has to offer with its Surface series of devices.

Lenovo has new Windows-based tablets for the Indian market, which, incidentally shares certain similarities with Microsoft’s popular Surface series of tablets. One noteworthy feature is the ability to detach from the keyboard.

The two new products are called the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i and the IdeaPad Duet 3 tablets. Both devices are offered with an adjustable or detachable keyboard that can be used via the use of Bluetooth.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3, Yoga Duet 7i: Specifications

First off, the IdeaPad Duet 3 tablet allows for Lenovo to enter the detachable IdeaPad PC market and is packed with features as well as apps that are in tune with the classroom environment, with the company stating that it is student-centric by design. In order to allow for this student-centric design, the company has offered support for a digital pen that can allow for note-taking and other student tasks.

The lightweight design of the IdeaPad Duet 3 coupled with the Intel Celeron N402 processor and 4GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage provide more than sufficient power for a regular user so as to seamlessly do their work. The device also features a 10.3-inch screen with 10-point multi-touch functionality.

In contrast, the Yoga Duet 7i offers a 13-inch screen complete with Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device features a powerful processor, specifically the 11th Intel Core i5, and comes with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The yoga series of Windows tablets also support multi-touch functionality.

The display of the Yoga Duet 7i comes with Dolby Vision and the Duet 7i also adds a rechargeable E-Color pen that can allow for writing and colour options to users by making use of its in-built smart sensor. The Yoga Duet 7i also offers a large battery that can run for up to 11 hours on a full charge, with the device also sporting several safety and security features such as face recognition.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3, Yoga Duet 7i: Pricing and Availability

When it comes to pricing and availability, the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i will retail for Rs 79,99, whilst the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 is priced at Rs 29,999. Both of them will be available in India from noon on July 12 and will be on offer via retail outlets, Lenovo.com and Amazon India.