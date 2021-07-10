Snapdragon Insiders Phone Indian Variant Comes With These Features

Snapdragon recently announced a smartphone for the enthusiast crowd, under the name of Snapdragon Insiders, with the device promised to be made available in a number of major smartphone markets, including places such as India and China.

Ahead of the launch in August, the device has finally been listed on the Asus online store for both India and China, revealing the pricing for the specific regions, complete with certain downgrades for the Indian market.

Overall, the device sold in China and India, under the name of the Snapdragon Insiders Phone or the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, will feature the same specifications as the models on offer in the other markets, meaning consumers will be treated to a whopping 16GB of RAM coupled with 512GB of internal storage.

What Do We Know About the Qualcomm Snapdragon Insiders Phone?

When it comes to the pricing, as per the listings, the handset will be sold for Rs 111,990 in India, which can be converted to around $1500, which is the same price that the device will be sold for in the U.S. In comparison, the Chinese variant will be sold for $1543, which is a bit more expensive.

Whilst this is good news for Indian users who might fancy buying the phone since certain flagships cost a bit more in India when compared to other markets, it is worth noting that certain things will be missing or be deducted by some amounts in India.

First off, the phone will be shipped with a slower 30W charger, as the Qualcomm site mentions that it has a 35W charger, which in contrast to other regions is a bit of a letdown, as other markets will get a Quick Charge 5 based 65W charger. The Asus store also fails to mention the pair of premium earbuds amongst items in the box, which mean that they may not be included.

Specifications wise, the smartphone includes a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen complete with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor with a 4000mAh battery that can charge at up to 65W.

For optics, the device relies on a 64MP paired with a 13MP secondary camera and a third 8MP camera, for a triple rear camera on the rear, with a 24MP selfie snapper in front.

The device also includes stereo speakers, Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC support and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. There is also support for dual SIMs. When the device starts shipping, it will run stock Android 11 out of the box.