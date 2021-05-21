Asus ZenFone 8 Series Landing Page Goes Official, 8 Flip To Launch in India

Asus has been making decent strides with its ZenFone series that is launched under a different moniker in India due to legal reasons. The company recently unveiled the latest update in its ZenFone lineup with the introduction of the ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip. Now, it has been revealed that the ZenFone 8 is coming to India under the name Asus 8z, whilst the Flip version is also tipped to be coming to India.

This is not in line with what reports were suggesting, since it was mentioned earlier within leaks and reports that the 8 Flip would skip the Indian market, but, with today’s landing page going live, the chances of the 8 Flip launching in India seem much higher.

The landing page confirms the arrival of its latest flagship, the Asus ZenFone 8 in India, additionally suggesting that the 8 Flip will also come to the Indian market.

Asus 8Z To Arrive In India Soon

The Asus 8Z (ZenFone 8) now has a dedicated landing page on the Asus site with the message “coming soon to India. The page reveals the key features and details of the Asus 8Z and if you scroll further, the company has also featured the ZenFone 8 Flip suggesting a probable launch in India.

Do note that as of now the launch date has not been revealed but, given the listing, the chances of that occurring have increased by a lot. In terms of specifications, the ZenFone 8 is dubbed as a compact flagship due to its 5.9-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. In terms of power, the device relies on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip.

When it comes to optics, the device sports a dual-camera setup to the back with a primary 64MP camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the device relies on a 12MP shooter. The device also gets a 4,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. To add to the flagship branding, the device comes with IP68 water and dust resistance, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Dirac supported dual stereo speakers amongst other features.

On the other hand, the ZenFone 8 Flip features a flip camera mechanism that gives it its unique name. There is a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with the Snapdragon 888 chip for performance. The device also gets 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. To the rear, the camera setup is the same as the ZenFone 8, but, this time you can use these cameras as a selfie snapper due to the flip mechanism.

The device gets a 5,000 mAh battery with Android 11 out of the box. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G support, dual stereo speakers.