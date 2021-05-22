Vodafone Idea and Jio Offer Two Different Plans for Rs 600

Vodafone Idea (Vi), India’s third-largest telecom operator and Reliance Jio, India’s top-ranked telecom operator, offer prepaid plans that fall in the same price range. However, the benefits offered by both the operators are very different. Some people would prefer the Rs 600 plan from Vi, and some would prefer the plan from Jio. This is because, at the end of the day, the needs and wants of every consumer is different. However, one plan has to be better than the other, right? In objectivity, one plan has to outweigh the other. Let’s see just how different the Rs 600 plans from Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio are. It is worth noting that neither of the operators offers a plan for exactly Rs 600; but, Jio offers a plan for Rs 599, and Vi offers a plan for Rs 601, which are both just Rs 1 off from the Rs 600 mark.

Vodafone Idea Rs 601 Plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers a Rs 601 plan to the customers. It is not an old plan, and it was introduced to offer a premium over-the-top (OTT) benefit to the customers. The Rs 601 plan comes with 3GB daily data for 56 days. This plan is exactly the same as the Rs 801 plan, but only cheaper and comes with less validity. Users will also get unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day with the plan.

Users get the ‘Weekend Data Rollover’ and ‘Binge All Night’ offer from the company. Further, there is an additional benefit of Vi Movies & TV for one year. The premium OTT benefit offered with the plan is Disney+ Hotstar VIP. On top of the 3GB daily data, the company also offers 32GB of bonus data to the users. So the total data that the users get with the plan is 200GB.

Now let’s take a look at the Rs 600 offering from Reliance Jio.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 Plan

The Rs 599 plan from Reliance Jio comes with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS/day as well. However, it only offers users 2GB of daily data. There are some complimentary subscriptions to the Jio apps, including JioCloud, JioSecurity, and more. The total amount of data that users get with this plan is 168GB. This plan carries a validity of 84 days. Except for the benefits mentioned above, there is nothing else that a user gets with the plan.

Who Won the Rs 600 Plan Battle?

It is important to note that if you are looking for more data, there’s no beating Vodafone Idea with its bonus data and other offers included with the plan. However, in terms of validity, Jio’s plan wins. But that’s it; Jio’s plan only wins in terms of validity. Vi’s plan even comes with an OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP. However, according to Opensignal, Jio’s network coverage is the best in the entire country, so there’s that as well if you are a keen traveller.