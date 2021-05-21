Nothing Ear 1 Spotted on BIS Certification Hinting Imminent Launch

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has recently teased about the upcoming truly wireless earbuds on the official forum. The company confirmed that the first devices from the brand would be known as Ear 1, which is slated to launch later this year. Pei has officially confirmed that the company is all set to launch the TWS in June, but he didn’t mention any specific launch date. Now in the latest development, a Nothing device with model number B181 has appeared on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting towards an imminent launch. However, the listing didn’t reveal anything about the upcoming Ear 1. Let’s have a closer look at the BIS listing of Ear 1.

Nothing Ear 1 BIS Listing

Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the leak on his official Twitter handle. According to the tipster, the upcoming Ear 1 is confirmed to launch in June 2021. The TWS is listed on the BIS website ahead of the launch with model number B181. The listing didn’t reveal much about the TWS, but the tipster suggests that the device will be launched at the end of June 2021.

He didn’t reveal the exact launch date, but we can expect some more information about the device moving forward. Pei announced the brand Nothing back in 2020; since then, the brand remained tight-lipped about the first device that it’s planning to launch this year. The audio device is also expected to feature some key elements of Concept 1.

Concept 1 was teased back in March this year, and the concept was based on three primary principles – Weightless, Timeless, and Effortless. Pei claimed that the design of the upcoming TWS is still top-secret, and the company claims that Ear 1 will arrive with the combination of “transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality.”

Do note that the company is still yet to specifically mention the launch date and specifications of the Ear 1. It’s advisable to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt. It would be interesting to see what else the company is cooking in its China’s headquarters and when we are going to get served.