Carl Pei’s Nothing Confirmed to Launch Ear 1 in June 2021

Nothing, the new venture of the OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei has confirmed the launch of its first-ever product at the beginning of June. Pie didn’t reveal much about the company, but it has confirmed the upcoming products. In the blog post, the company confirmed the launch of its first-ever true wireless stereo (TWS) called the Ear 1. The official post didn’t reveal the exact launch date, but it mentioned that the launch would take place in June 2021. Let’s have a closer look at the details revealed by the company about the upcoming TWS Ear 1

Nothing Ear 1 to Launch in June

Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, has confirmed the launch of the company’s first device in June. The exact launch date is yet to be revealed by the brand, but the blog post suggests that the Ear 1 will combine “transparency, iconic form, and refined functionality” to deliver an impressive audio experience. The blog post also shows a teaser image of the product, but it didn’t disclose the design of the TWS.

Carl Pei announced the new venture back in 2020, and he remained quiet about the company’s first product until now. According to the announcement, the company will soon launch a pair of TWS. The teaser image shared in the post suggests that Ear 1 is designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering.

Also Read: OnePlus Co-founder Carl Pei Has Been Working On ‘Nothing:’ Here’s What We Know About It

As per the blog post, the upcoming TWS is designed to define “the artistry, confidence and craftsmanship that will carry our products and services for years to come.” Further, in the blog post, Pei also asked the readers to guess the name of its sequel, Ear 1. We can take a wild guess and say that it might be Ear 2. However, it would be way too early to guess the name of the sequel of the Ear 1 before its launch.

Pei also added that Nothing chose to launch the earbuds initially because “we love music, podcasts, and audiobooks.” It would be interesting to see what else the company is cooking in its China’s headquarters and when we are going to get served.