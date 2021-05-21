OnePlus TV40Y1 to Debut in India on May 24, Key Specifications Revealed

OnePlus has been known as the flagship killer ever since its inception in the global market for offering the best specifications on offer for a reduced price in comparison to the competition. Over the last few years, the company has gone through a change in its strategy, forgoing its status and becoming more mainstream.

One of the key strategical changes that followed the companies descent as a company, at least as per some people, is the addition of a TV to its lineup. The first attempt was not received well in public due to its high price, but the next two devices from the company faired much better.

It seems the company is getting ready to add another product to its TV portfolio, as the company confirmed on Friday that it would be launching its OnePlus TV 40Y1 in India next week. The 40-inch model will add to its Y1 portfolio, which, as of now, consists of the 32Y1 and the 43Y1.

The upcoming OnePlus 40Y1 will slot in between the two models launched earlier in 2020, with the pricing being according to the position. It will likely be a bit cheaper than the 43Y1 TV, which is priced at Rs 26,999 as per the company’s official site in India.

What Do We Know About The OnePlus TV 40Y1

OnePlus tweeted earlier today that the OnePlus TV 40Y1 would be arriving in India on May 24. The launch will take place at 12 noon. For those of you unaware, the 32Y1 is currently priced at Rs 15,999, with the 43Y1 being priced at Rs 26,999. As mentioned above, the 40Y1 is expected to slot in between this price range, so expect it to be around 20-25k.

The company has also started teasing the specifications of the OnePlus TV 40Y1 via the official site ahead of next week’s launch. The site reveals that the TV will be powered by an unknown 64-bit processor and depend on OxygenPlay based on Android 9.

It features a 40-inch FHD display with 93 per cent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut as well as a Gamma Engine picture enhancer. The teasers also hint at the device featuring a bezel-less design and integration features such as OnePlus Connect.

OnePlus TV 40Y1 comes with Chromecast built-in, coupled with support for Alexa and Google Assistant. The TV also offers support for Google’s Play Store. Preloaded applications include Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube. One new feature will be the ability of the TV to offer automatic reminders of the latest TV shows and movies via the integrated Content Calendar.

Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 5.0. For audio, there will be two 20W speakers on board with support for Dolby Audio. Ports on offer include an Ethernet port, RF connection input, two HDMI ports, one AV In, one digital audio output, and two USB ports.