Asus Zenfone 8 Mini Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch

Asus is all set to launch its latest lineup of the ZenFone 8 series globally today at 10:30 PM IST. The upcoming smartphone series is said to bring two new devices, including the ZenFone 8 and the ZenFone 8 Pro. It was also expected that the company is planning to launch the ZenFone 8 Mini, but some reports claim that the ZenFone 8 and 8 Mini are the same. The launch event is all set to go live tonight, but it seems that leaks are rumours are not ready to stop anytime soon. In the latest development, leaked renders of the upcoming ZenFone 8 Mini have been spotted on the web, revealing the design of the smartphone ahead of the official launch. Let’s have a detailed look at the latest leaked renders of the ZenFone 8 Mini.

Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Leaked Renders

Popular tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the leaked renders on his official Twitter handle, suggesting that these are high-quality official images. The renders revealed the handset will come in silver and black colour options. Looking at the leaked images, we can say that the handset looks premium; it has a power button and volume rocker keys on the left chassis of the phone. At the top, it offers a 3.5mm audio jack, and the bottom of the phone features a SIM tray slot, USB Type-C port, a speaker grill and a primary microphone. The antenna stripes make the phone look premium, like the iPhone 6 series.

The leaked renders also show a rectangular shaped camera bump placed on the top-left corner of the rear panel. The camera module consists of a dual-camera setup along with an LED flash. Upfront, the screen sports a punch-hole camera cutout design to make some room for the selfie camera. The leaked renders revealed the complete design of the phone ahead of the official launch, but the company is yet to pull wraps from the upcoming handsets, so we have to wait for the launch event to see whether the leaked images are legit or not.

Asus is all set to launch the devices at a virtual event which is going to be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel at 10:30 PM IST. You can also watch the event here at the embedded video link.