Asus ZenFone 8 Pro Spotted on BIS Certification Ahead of Official Launch

Asus is all set to launch its ZenFone 8 series in the international market and the launch date is slated on May 12. The upcoming smartphone series is said to add three new phones in the series including the ZenFone 8 Mini, ZenFone 8, and the ZenFone 8 Pro. We have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the handset and a confirmed launch date doesn’t stop rumours to surface on the internet. In the latest development, an Asus smartphone has surfaced on the BIS certification site hinting towards an imminent launch.

Asus ZenFone 8 Pro BIS Listing

The mysterious smartphone has appeared on the BIS certification site with the model number ASUS_I007D. Besides, the listing didn’t reveal much about the specifications of the upcoming Asus smartphone. It has been expected that the smartphone is Asus ZenFone 8 Pro which is slated to go live on May 12th. There is no certainty about the mysterious Asus smartphone and we recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt.

Going with the speculations, the Asus ZenFone 8 Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The handset is tipped to arrive with a 120Hz refresh rate OLED display, and it is said to launch without the flip-camera setup which was available in the ZenFone 7 series.

ASUS ZenFone 8 Mini Rumoured Specifications

There is very little information about the upcoming ZenFone 8 Pro available on the internet but the ZenFone 8 Mini has surfaced on the web several times and revealed much about the smartphone. According to the rumours, the ZenFone 8 Mini is expected to ship with a 5.92-inch OLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and features a punch-hole cutout design to make some room for the selfie camera setup as there is no flip camera mechanism.

The handset is tipped to launch with a dual camera-rear camera setup with the combination of a 64MP Sony IMX686 primary sensor and a Sony IMX633 secondary camera, along with an LED flash. Under the hood, the ZenFone 8 Mini is speculated to be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, clubbed with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.