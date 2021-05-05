Asianet Broadband Login and Customer Care Details

Asianet Giga Fibernet is one of the largest broadband internet providers in Kerala and has been providing services for over 20 years now. The company offers everything an average customer would require from his/her broadband connection. The broadband plans start as low as Rs 399 per month and range up to Rs 1,000 per month. Users can choose between plans from 40 Mbps to 150 Mbps speeds and get the best out of their internet connection. If you are an existing customer of the company and are looking for the Asianet broadband login process or Asianet broadband customer care details, we are here to help.

Asianet Broadband Login Process

The Asianet broadband login process is quite simple to follow. If you are on your laptop/computer, just visit the company’s website. Post that, find the ‘My Account’ tab on the top right of the screen and click on it. You will be taken to the ‘User Login’ page, wherein you will have to enter your ‘User ID’ and ‘Password’ to authenticate the login.

If you are a new user and want to create a new account, you can choose the ‘Need an account’ option at the bottom of the login form. In case you have forgotten your password, click on the ‘forgot password’ option beside the ‘Need an account’ button. You can do the same thing when trying to log in through your phone.

Asianet Broadband Customer Care Details

If you want to contact the Asianet broadband customer care team, all you need to do is head to the company’s website and select the ‘Contact us’ option at the top and then click on the ‘Customer Support’ button.

The company’s helpline number is – 90720-90721. If you want to get a new connection from the company, you can dial this number – 80860-11111. Further, you can also drop an email to the company at this address – [email protected]

Asianet Broadband Bill Payment

Any customer can complete the Asianet broadband bill payment process online. All that the customer needs to do is go to the company’s website and find the ‘Pay Online’ option at the bottom of the page.

After clicking on the button, users will be redirected to a new page where they can decide which service of the company they want to pay for. Post choosing the ‘Asianet Broadband’ option, users will have to enter all the details on the concerned page and complete the online payment process.

Asianet offers plenty of other services as well that you can check out by going to the company’s website.