Asianet Fiber Entry Level Broadband Plan Detailed

Asianet Fiber, the regional internet service provider (ISP), which provides services in Kerala, offers a range of plans with high speeds. Asianet Fiber provides customers broadband services using a Technology mix of both fiber and Data Over Cable Service Interface Specifications (DOCSIS) across Kerala. The service provider has been serving the Kerala market for over 20 years with an unparalleled reach of over 100 towns in Kerala. Let's now look at the entry-level 60 Mbps plan from Asianet Fiber.

Asianet Fiber 60 Mbps Broadband Plan

Asianet Fiber offers an entry-level broadband plan at Rs 499 per month. This broadband plan offers customers 60 Mbps high-speed internet with 3000GB or 3TB of data. This plan is decent enough for the starting price compared to other entry-level offerings. However, one drawback is that the plan doesn't include any bundled OTT or other benefits. If you are purchasing a new connection from Asianet Fiber, you will have to pay an activation charge of Rs 500. Asianet Fiber also offers the 60 Mbps plan for five months at Rs 2499.

Asianet Fiber Other Speed Options

Asianet Fiber also offers other plan options in 100 Mbps, 150 Mbps, 200 Mbps, 300 Mbps and 1 Gbps speed variants. In addition, customers can also enjoy broadband plans in 4, 5, 6, and 12-month plans with additional benefits. Coming to support, Asianet Fiber offers 24 by 7 voice-based customer care and through offices across Kerala for better reach.