Bharti Airtel Focuses Primarily on Quality, Not Quantity

Bharti Airtel is one of the oldest telecom operators in the country. The telco has seen its fair share of highs and lows in the last decade but has stood firm despite everything. Before Reliance Jio’s entry into the market, Airtel was regarded as the king of the industry. That changed rapidly with Jio’s mind-blowing 4G offers.

At the time of Jio’s arrival, multiple operators vanished from the scene, but Airtel stood strong enough to survive the blow. The telco quickly adapted to the market expectations and came out with similar offerings as that of Reliance Jio. Airtel also started offering prepaid plans with unlimited voice calling and daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data.

After 4 years of competing with Jio, Airtel has finally been able to beat Jio in consecutive monthly and quarterly subscribers addition. Bharti Airtel is back on its feet financially with the help of all the capital that the telco raised in the last few years.

Bharti Airtel’s Network Quality the Reason Why It Added More Subscribers

When the tariff plans offered by the telcos fall in the same range, the telco providing the best network services will automatically stay ahead of all the other operators. This is the primary reason why Bharti Airtel has been adding more subscribers than Jio in the last few months.

Despite offering slightly cheaper plans, Jio has been behind Airtel in monthly and quarterly subscribers addition for quite some time now. Bharti Airtel focuses more on acquiring quality users who can pay more for getting seamless network services.

At the same time, most of the old users of Reliance Jio might be opting out of the network or making it their secondary SIM because of the congested networks of the company. Reliance Jio has focused more on quantity than quality.

Reliance Jio Might Upgrade Network Capacity Soon PAN-India

Jio’s overall network service quality compared to Bharti Airtel’s services is slightly lower. This is because the Mukesh Ambani led telco had less spectrum resources to provide services to its 400 million subscribers.

But with the recent spectrum purchases, Reliance Jio might soon upgrade its network capacity across the country, and Jio users might witness better services soon from the company. Jio said that with the newly added spectrum, it can serve another 300 million subscribers comfortably.

Airtel’s Bet on Quality Users Paid Off

Despite offering little expensive plans, Airtel added more subscribers than Jio. This is proof that users today primarily want a better quality service and not just cheap plans. Airtel placed a bet on adding more quality users who were ready to pay a little more. The move paid off for the telco, which further impacted its average revenue per user (ARPU) positively.

If Jio can soon upgrade its network capacity PAN-India and offer better network services. It will be back on track with adding the most number of users very soon.