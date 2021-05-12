Ericsson Launches Multiple Products to Accelerate 5G Indoor Connectivity

The Swedish telecommunications company Ericsson has expanded its indoor 5G portfolio. The new offerings by the company are Ericsson Indoor AIR 1279 and Ericsson Radio Dot 4459 small-cell radio. Both the products will cover the US market and Ericsson Indoor Connect, which supports multi-operator and multi-vendor scenarios will increase the 5G connectivity. Jessy Huang, who is the Head of Ericsson’s Indoor Product Line, marked that the quality of 5G service in indoor areas holds equal importance as compared to outdoor connections.

To ensure proper connectivity, Ericsson is expanding the 5G indoor portfolio and making it the simplest and most flexible product. Since the 5G footprint is expanding around the globe, Mid-band and millimetre Wave (mmWave) spectrum is effective for providing ultra-fast speeds and a low latency network.

Ericsson Indoor AIR 1279 Doubles the Performance

The newly launched Ericsson Indoor AIR 1279 is the world’s first indoor 800 MHz Antenna Integrated Radio (AIR), and it brings mmWave 5G to small, medium and large venue with double effectiveness and performance as compared to any existing solution in the market. The Ericsson Indoor AIR 1279 is designed to offer beamforming capabilities and advance software features. Also, it will minimise the need for new cabling to reduce site footprint and total cost ownership (TCO).

Ericsson Radio Dot 4459 Targeted at US Market

Along with Indoor AIR 1279 and Radio Dot 4459, Ericsson has also launched Indoor Connect, a multi-operator and multi-vendor mobile solution in which the Radio Dot System developed by Ericsson enables multiple CSPs to deliver 5G indoors on sub-6 GHz bands.

The Ericsson Radio Dot 4459 is the latest addition to the Radio Dot System. It is specially targeted at the US market, and it will support Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) New Radio (NR) which is the 150 MHz wide broadcast band of 3.5 GHz in the country.

All the products in the Ericsson Radio Dot System portfolio are already in operations in venues worldwide. Dominik Fischer, the Product Manager of 5G and In-house services at Swisscom, stated that offering the best possible and reliant customer experience is always the top aim for Swisscom. The early deployments of the new multi-band, multi-operator Radio Dot System provides the cost and performance effectiveness of the new 4G and 5G indoor solution by Ericsson.