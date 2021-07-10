OnePlus to Debut Flagship Buds Pro Alongside Nord 2 on July 22

OnePlus has been well regarded as an enthusiast brand, specializing in providing more for less, when compared to flagships and expensive handsets.

However, despite all this enthusiast-related focus, the company has not been a big audio player in the market, with only two truly wireless options on offer ever since its debut, with only two devices having been launched in 2020.

The first of these devices was the OnePlus Buds, which was launched back in July of 2020, followed by the OnePlus Buds Z, launched a couple of months later. Now, it seems that the company might launch a Pro variant of its OnePlus Buds, as part of its OnePlus Buds series of truly wireless earphones.

What Did OnePlus Mention In Regards to the OnePlus Buds Pro?

In a community post, the company revealed the OnePlus Buds Pro moniker on Saturday, with no mention of any features for the upcoming TWS. The post reads, are you excited about the upcoming oneplus Nord 2 5G launch?

We bet you didn’t know the new instalment of the Nord series would be accompanied by the yet-to-be-announced buds pro! do you wish to test them both? well, you might have to wait less than you expected.

The Buds Pro could be the costliest TWS offering from the brand ever since its inception, with expectations of the truly wireless earbuds featuring ANC or Active Noise Cancellation.

There have been no leaks regarding the product, however, with no report of it passing through the certification site, so we have no idea as to how they might look.

With OnePlus planning to launch the OnePlus Nord 2 5G on July 22, we could see the OnePlus Buds Pro launching on the same day. In case you did not know, a recent community post from OnePlus stated that along with the launch of the Nord 2 5G, throughout the year the company will be sharing a lot of info with the fans addressed in relation to upcoming cool stuff from the Nord team, exclusive content, fun events you can participate in, and a rolling ambassador program that gives the select few exclusive privileges and access to Nord devices and swag!

Certain perks for Nord ambassadors would be a new Nord device for free, every time the company will launch a new phone. Free swag with every launch, shoutouts through Nord social media, and a lot more, the announcement added.