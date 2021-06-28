Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 Launched With Portable Monitor Feature

Lenovo has developed an extensive range of laptops and tablets that cater to the need of users. The entity rolls out several tablets and laptops that are equipped with high-end specifications. In the latest offering, Lenovo has launched the Yoga Tab 13. The new Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is dubbed to have high-end specifications that would cater to the work and entertainment needs of users. Lenovo Yoga Tab series has been liked by users because of its sleek design, modest pricing and reliability. Lenovo has also marked that it plans to launch an array of new tabs, including a smaller Yoga Tab 11 later this summer.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 13: Specifications and Features

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is dubbed as the global version of the Yoga Pad Pro, which was launched by Lenovo last year in the Chinese market. Since Yoga Pad Pro was heavily praised for the specifications and features, Lenovo designed the Yoga Tab 13 with similar high-end features. One of the best features of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is the attached stainless steel stand which can rotate `180-degrees from the back of the tab. Lenovo users can also stand it up or hang it from a wall depending upon their requirement.

The newly launched tab can also function as an external display for a laptop. Another unique feature of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is the Precision Pen 2 compatibility. With the compatibility, Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 users can draw or take notes while it’s propped up. The tab also features an 8MP camera with background noise reduction for effective video calls. Talking about the battery life, Lenovo claims that the Yoga Tab 13 users can enjoy up to 12 hours of battery life.

Also, the 1080p screen of the tablet can reach up to 400 nits of brightness. Lenovo has also claimed that all the new tablets, including the Yoga Tab 13, will support Google’s new Entertainment space that will allow users to access music, videos, books from different apps in a single hub. Coming to the price of the new offering, Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 will be available in the 13-inch variant with a price tag of $679. Currently, Lenovo has not announced any introductory offers.