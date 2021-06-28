iPhone 13 Is Okay, but iPhone 14 Might Be the Game Changer

Everyone’s excited about Apple’s iPhone 13 series that’s going to launch later in the year. But it is the iPhone 14 which might be a game-changer for Apple’s market share. While the iPhone 13 is expected to come with an LTPO display and a smaller notch, and a much better camera system, it is the iPhone 14 that will truly change the game if Ming-Chi Kuo’s report is correct.

Apple’s known for launching high-end smartphones in the market with some really distinguishable features. One thing that’s always stayed consistent with iPhones is the increasing trend of prices that the devices have launched in. The iPhone 13 is expected to launch at a little higher price than the current iPhone 12 series was launched for. But with the iPhone 14, Apple might change this and launch the lowest-priced 6.7-inch screen flagship iPhone device.

Apple iPhone 14 Will Be the Cheapest; Thus You Might Want to Hold Off With iPhone 13

As per a report from Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s iPhone 14 might be the lowest-priced iPhone that has launched with a 6.7-inch display. The expected price of the iPhone 14 Max (expected to don the 6.7-inch) display will be priced at $900. In comparison, the current iPhone 12 Pro Max that also has a 6.7-inch screen starts at $1,099. This would mean that the iPhone 14 (6.1-inch screen) might be priced under $800, which would be a big thing.

Further, Apple is expected to launch all the iPhone 14 models with LTPO displays which will help the iPhones in supporting up to 120Hz refresh rate without eating up the battery life of the devices.

According to Kuo, Apple might launch the iPhone 14 models with under-display Touch ID, and the wide-angle camera is expected to be a big 48MP sensor. If Apple really goes the route that Kuo has suggested, the market share of Apple in the smartphone industry might see a significant bump. The overall sales with the iPhone 14 series might also be much more than Apple has ever registered with any of the iPhone series ever.

The Apple iPhone 14 series is expected to launch in late-2022. The iPhone 13 is expected to be launched in September or October this year.