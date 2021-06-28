Swisscom Opts for AWS to Focus on Cloud Native 5G, Digital Transformation

    Swisscom on Monday announced that it had plans to switch over to the cloud platform that is offered by Amazon Web Services or AWS for the company’s series of applications that help its enterprise in matters of contact centre, analytics, resource planning, operational support system.

    The telecom operator from Switzerland, along with AWS stated in a joint statement that they looked forward to migrating Swisscom’s 5G network that is built on the current-gen infrastructure to a new, better and standalone 5G network that would be powered by Amazon’s AWS  cloud platform.

    In case you were wondering, standalone networks allow for higher capacity and faster speeds which in turn make it possible to apply new 5G use cases including key usability areas such as remote, high-fidelity medical consultations or driverless cars that do not need any physical input in a constant manner.

    Telefonica had already been working with AWS in Brazil to make sure that it can deploy a standalone 5G core network, with AWS having been in touch with multiple such telecom operators, some of which include Dish, Verizon and Vodafone.

    What Do the Two Companies Have to Say?

    Adolfo Hernandez, the Vice President of Global Telco Business at AWS stated in an interview that it was fundamentally a good idea for tech operators to move to the cloud, as it’s going to give them low cost, agility and innovation.

    AWS is also looking forward to the commencement of data centres in Zurich, which would allow Swisscom to process customer data within the country and ensure real-time service delivery, complete with low latency.

    Swisscom is also planning to explore new customer experiences via machine learning (ML) and AI-based features from AWS for its online services and TV-related services.

    Hernandez further mentioned that the initial work would be centred around enterprise IT, and then both companies would be working with Ericsson so as to explore how one can build the 5G core network on the cloud.

    Christoph Aeschlimann, the CTIO of Swisscom mentioned that AWS contributes to the technological foundation and agility that are needed to unlock new growth potential by transforming its IT services and delivering robust 5G communications that meet the needs of the company’s enterprise and consumer customers.

    Swisscom expects 5G to open the door for a host of specialized services and having AWS by its side, with the company’s proven infrastructure and unparalleled suite of cloud technologies, will help Swisscom innovate and grow at a rapid pace.

    Leveraging AWS, the company is able to quickly build and run the applications that underpin the organization with low latency, reliability, and scalability, while meeting security and compliance requirements, added Mr Aeschlimann.

    Reported By:

    Shloke is your go-to guy when it comes to consumer tech. Specializing in In-Depth pieces, he's also getting to grips with Telecom. His hobbies consist of Formula One and Gaming.

