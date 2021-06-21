Nokia-DISH to Deploy World’s First 5G SA Core Network with AWS



Popular networking and telecom company Nokia on Monday announced that it would be deploying its 5G standalone (SA) Core for DISH on Amazon Web Service, Inc. or AWS.

Whilst DISH has previously announced agreements set between both companies, this news is quite noteworthy as it marks the world’s first deployment of 5G in terms of the public cloud, which supports DISH’s cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network with high-level performance and security.

Nokia mentioned that it is deploying 5G SA Core on AWS in order to enable automation that is needed to meet the evolving needs of the consumer, allowing DISH to support new enterprise and consumer 5G use cases faster in a secure manner and across multiple cloud stacks at the end customer premises.

Nokia 5G SA Core on AWS will also allow DISH to offer the much-required flexibility and efficiency that is essential when it comes to the creation of innovative new services for the customers, whilst leveraging automation in ongoing operations and unlocking crucial capabilities, which include the likes of network slicing.

What Do We Know About The Partnership

The company is also providing voice core, cloud packet core, subscriber data management, device management and NetGuard network security, coupled with professional end-to-end security services for DISH.

These solutions will allow DISH to attain the speed, flexibility and intelligence to deliver new, 5G-era services keeping in mind the cost-effective management of its network with near zero-touch automation and adherence to the Service Level Agreements compliant to DISH Service-Based Architecture or SBA.

The Chief Network Officer of DISH, Marc Rouanne stated that running the Nokia 5G SA core on AWS will optimize the network operations to launch new software and services rapidly and efficiently, enabling the integration of countless innovative use cases for customers. This collaboration is an important step forward on the company’s mission to deploy the United States’ first cloud-native, OpenRAN-based 5G network.

Furthermore, Dave Brown, the Vice President of Amazon EC2, AWS mentioned that DISH’s cloud-native 5G network will serve as a prime example of how new carriers can revolutionize wireless connectivity in the 5G era. DISH will be continuing to put innovation first with an eye on customer experience via this standalone core deployment on AWS with Nokia.

The President of Cloud and Network Services, Mr Raghav Sahgal said that the company was pleased to break new ground in the telecom industry with AWS and DISH leveraging the company’s cloud-native core to bring innovative 5G capabilities to enterprises and consumers.

This collaboration will place AWS and DISH at the forefront of the industry, delivering key 5G benefits such as agility and scalability to their customers over Nokia’s proven distributed core architecture.