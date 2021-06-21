iPhone 13, Apple’s Final Nail in the Coffin

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 sometime in October 2021. The Cupertino tech giant is likely to retain the design of the iPhone 12 for the iPhone 13 series with some minor changes. But this time, Apple will almost make its iPhone perfect. The company has been selling smartphones for thousands of dollars for years now, but one key thing that’s been missing from its devices is the high refresh rate for displays.

While Apple’s iPhones displays have been touted as few of the best in the world, they have still missed out on higher-refresh rate support to provide a smoother experience to the user. But with the iPhone 13 series, Apple might change this forever.

iPhone 13 Series Will Have the Best Display Ever for an iPhone

iPhone 13 series is expected to come with the best display an iPhone has ever seen. If you are wondering why did Apple wait so long before introducing high-refresh-rate displays, the answer is battery life.

Apple is already infamous for its small batteries inside the iPhones. If the iPhone 12 or iPhone 11 had come with a higher-refresh-rate display, it would have sucked the battery of the device even faster.

But the iPhone 13 series is expected to feature OLED displays with LTPO backplane technology. With the LTPO technology, Apple can offer higher refresh rate displays along with great battery life to the users.

It is fairly uncertain if Apple will bring the higher-refresh rate support for all the iPhone 13 models, but at least the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are expected to don the higher-refresh rate OLED display with an LTPO backplane.

This will be the final nail in the coffin by Apple for its iPhones. Because almost in every other department, iPhones perform great. The iPhone 13 is expected to come with an even better camera setup than the iPhone 12. Further, the A15 Bionic is expected to become the industry-leading chipset in terms of performance as soon as it launches.

Note that TSMC, the contract manufacturer for Apple’s iPhone chipsets, has already said that the A15 bionic won’t be based on the 3nm process, but even then, the chipset is expected to be the most powerful one that Apple has ever released. Hopefully, Apple launches the iPhone 13 series with a slightly bigger battery and a faster charger to keep up with the market trend.