Samsung to Supply LTPO AMOLED 120Hz Displays for iPhone 13 Series

Apple is expected to launch its iPhone 13 series this year in September, and the company has already confirmed that this year the company will not delay the launch. iPhone 12 series was a successful lineup for the company, and now all the eyes are up for the upcoming iPhone 13 series. We have already witnessed a series of leaks and rumours about the upcoming series. The company is expected to launch three phones in the upcoming series, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Several reports claimed that the Pro and Pro max variants would sport 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. Now in the latest development, it has been reported that Apple will equip both the handsets with OLED panels supplied from Samsung displays.

Apple iPhone 13 Expected Display Specifications

A report from The Elec suggests that the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models are expected to make use of the LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) OLED display which is said to arrive with a 120Hz refresh rate display. Apple is also tipped to use Radio Frequency Printed Circuit Boards (RFPCB) on the Pro variants of the iPhones. At the same time, the vanilla variant is expected to ship with the Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPCB).

LTPO display is said to help conserve some battery as it turns off individual pixels when not required. Besides, the reports also claim that the upcoming iPhone series is expected to arrive with Always-On-Display technology. Going with the recent leaked renders, the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max variants are said to arrive with a smaller notch design. It has been speculated that the company is shifting the positioning of the earpiece of the upcoming iPhone 13 series. However, it will continue to offer Face ID sensors.

The leaked renders show that the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro models will arrive with a bigger camera module. The rendered image revealed that the handsets continue to offer a triple-rear camera setup with a LiDAR sensor and an LED flash. Do note that Apple is yet to reveal anything about the upcoming iPhone 13 series, and all this information is based on leaks and rumours. We recommend you take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement.