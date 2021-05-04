Hathway Broadband Plans You Must Check Out Right Now

Hathway is a renowned broadband internet service provider (ISPs) of the country. The company offers its services in multiple cities of India, including Aurangabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi and more. The company offers varied plans and services in different cities. Since there are no standard plans offered that are applicable in every city of the country, users need to be aware of the plan they are choosing. Today, we are going to be looking at three plans from Hathway Broadband Aurangabad. The three plans we are talking about come with 50 Mbps, 75 Mbps, and 100 Mbps speeds. Let’s see what these plans come with and how much they cost.

Hathway Broadband Aurangabad Plans

Hathway Broadband offers its base plan with 50 Mbps speeds in Aurangabad. This plan is only available for a minimum purchase of 3 months. Further, users can also purchase it for 6 and 12 months. The 50 Mbps plan offers users unlimited data, but there is a fair-usage-policy (FUP) limit applicable, after which the speed drops to 5 Mbps. The company offers 4,000GB or 4TB of FUP data in other circles of the country. Since Hathway hasn’t explicitly mentioned the FUP data limit for the Aurangabad circle, we expect the plans to come with 4TB of FUP data only.

The 50 Mbps plan can be purchased for Rs 1,500 for 3 months, Rs 3,000 for 6 months, and Rs 6,000 for 12 months. Extra cost for installation and taxes will be applicable as well.

Then the other 2 plans offering 75 Mbps and 100 Mbps speeds are also available for 3, 6, and 12 months. Hathway Broadband Aurangabad 75 Mbps and 100 Mbps plans both come with unlimited data as well. But again, the company has highlighted that the speed drops to 5 Mbps post FUP data consumption.

The 75 Mbps plan is available for Rs 1,800, Rs 3,600, and Rs 7,200 for 3, 6, and 12 months, respectively. On the other hand, the 100 Mbps plan is available for Rs 2,100, Rs 4,200, and Rs 8,400 for 3, 6, and 12 months. Looking at the prices of these plans and then comparing them with the offerings of other telcos, the price looks totally reasonable.

As mentioned above, there will be extra charges applicable for taxes and installation of the connection. The Hathway Broadband plans in Aurangabad don’t offer users any over-the-top (OTT) benefits. Users, however, get plenty of convenience from the company.

Hathway Broadband Aurangabad users and, in fact, users from any city of the country owning a broadband connection from Hathway can change their plans, pay for their plans, request for disconnection, and more, all online. Further, you can also check out the Hathway Broadband plans that are tailored for the needs of businesses.