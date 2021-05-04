VoIP Simple Explanation and How It Works Detailed

The rise in demand for high internet speed and broadband connections have made VoIP one of the prime choices for phone service for customers and businesses. In case you are not aware, VoIP is the acronym for Voice over Internet Protocol. The technology allows users to make calls using a broadband connection in place of the regular phone line. A number of VoIP services only allow users to call other people using the same device. However, other VoIP services allow you to call anyone who has a telephone number. If you want to know about the working and benefits of VoIP, follow the article to the end for a comprehensive guide.

How Does VoIP Work?

Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology converts your voice into a digital signal that travels over the internet and routes to the other party on a call. The audio which is converted is divided into packets, and these packets are reassembled in order once it reaches the receiver. VoIP bypasses the telecom company. If you have an active and high-speed internet connection, you can use VoIP service.

Necessary Equipment for VoIP Technology

The prime component of VoIP technology is an active high-speed broadband connection. Other pieces of equipment that are essential for VoIP services are a computer, adaptor and specialised phone. Some VoIP services only work over computers and specialised phones, whereas some are compatible with the traditional phone connected to a VoIP adaptor.

Benefits of VoIP

VoIP technology is used by both consumers and businesses for multiple purposes. Since the technology is easy and effective, it has multiple benefits. Some of the major benefits of VoIP are:

· Scalable and Flexible: Adding additional handsets to a VoIP system is simple and effective. Also, you can add or remove users with simple steps in a VoIP system. All these features make VoIP one of the most flexible phone system.

· Array of Features: Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is rich in features. Some of the features that users get to enjoy from the technology are call recording, call transfer, missed call tracking, on-hold marketing and more. If you compare VoIP phones with traditional phones, there are multiple advanced features that users can enjoy.

· Lower Cost: VoIP is an efficient and convenient technology if compared with traditional sources. There are lower maintenance fees involved in VoIP technology. Also, you do not have to pay for any bulky hardware pieces to use the technology.