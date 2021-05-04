Apple Releases Numerous Updates for iPads, iPhones and More

Cupertino based tech giant, Apple on Tuesday released multiple key updates for its most popular products. These updates include iOS 14.5.1 for the iPhone, iOS 12.5.3 for the iPad, macOS 11.3.1 for the Mac and watchOS 7.4.1 for its Apple Watch.

Out of these updates, there are also two different iOS updates meant for older and newer iPhone models. If the user receives an update, it is highly recommended to download and install it as soon as possible, for enhanced security and better features.

Why Are The Updates Important?

The headlining feature for the most important update out of all of these is undoubtedly the version for the iPhones, which brings with it the ability to check which application is taking the user’s data without prior knowledge and aids in alerting this to the user.

As for the support side of things, Apple’s latest update covers both new and old iPhones, with iOS 12.5.3 compatible with the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPod touch (6th gen) and the iPad mini 3.

In comparison, the iOS 14.5.1 and iPad OS 14.5.1 are available for the iPhone 6s and above and the iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th Gen and above, iPad mini 4 and later and iPod touch (7th Gen).

watchOS 7.4.1 can be download on the Apple Watch Series 3 and later, with macOS Big Sur 11.3.1 meant for devices running the latest version of macOS (Big Sur)

In relation to these updates, Apple, within its support pages mentions that it has addressed two flaws in WebKit. One of these flaws is described as “Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution”. To this, Apple has been notified of it and is aware of this issue.

The second issue had the same source and caused an integer overflow. Also, Apple has fixed two more issues causing buffer overflow and use after free issue on older iPhones.

In case these updates do not show up for your device and the device is part of the supported list, kindly be patient and wait for some time, as the rollout has begun and it will reach the device quite soon.