Apple iPhone 13 Rumoured to Have Always-on Display Functionality

Cupertino giant Apple seems to be finalising the features for iPhone 13 series that’s expected to launch sometime in Q4 2021. It has been just four months since the arrival of iPhone 12 devices and we have started hearing about the iPhone 13 devices already. A new YouTube video from the popular EverythingApplePro says the iPhone 13 series will have always-on display functionality- a feature that was present on Android smartphones for several years now. Besides, the iPhone 13 devices will have a ‘refined matte back,’ and the Pro models may finally gain 120Hz refresh rate support. Other rumoured features include upgraded wide-angle camera on the rear and new astrophotography features.

Apple iPhone 13 Features Leaked: Everything You Need to Know

Apple was heavily rumoured to introduce 120Hz refresh rate with the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max models. But that did not happen as the company focussed heavily on 5G. Nevertheless, Apple is already tipped to launch the iPhone 13 series with 120Hz refresh rate, however, the feature is said to be limited to the Pro models. Apple might use low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology on the iPhone 13 devices alongside bringing the ProMotion display tech from the iPad Pro to iPhones.

The 2021 iPhones are also tipped to offer always-on display support, although with very basic functionality, and again, it will be limited to the Pro models. For the unaware, always-on display feature will allow Apple to show notifications whenever they arrive by lighting up the screen. It is said that Apple will always display the battery percentage left and the clock on the screen.

The phones may have a refreshed design on the back. The YouTuber claims the iPhone 13 Pro models will have a refined matte finish on the rear with a textured design, that might result in a better grip. The company is also rumoured to upgrade the ultra-wide-angle sensor on the iPhone 13 models to 5P lens. The device may finally support Portrait Video and iOS 15 will likely bring astrophotography features.