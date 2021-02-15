Moto E7 Power With Helio G25 SoC and 5000mAh Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Motorola is soon expected to launch an entry-level smartphone in India, dubbed as the Moto E7 Power. The Lenovo-owned company is notably bringing new devices to India every now and then to stay afloat in the market. The next device from the company is rumoured to be an entry-level one taking on the likes of Redmi 9A, Realme C12 and Micromax In 1b smartphones. Tipster Mukul Sharma claims the Moto E7 Power will likely have a beefy 5000mAh battery and it will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. Going by the chipset, we are certain that Motorola will price this device for under Rs 8,000. The same phone was also spotted on benchmarking portal Geekbench with Helio P22 chipset, but Mukul says the phone will indeed have Helio G25 SoC under the hood.

Moto E7 Power to Rival Redmi 9A and Micromax In 1b in India

Motorola started the affordable 5G smartphone revolution in India with the Moto G 5G smartphone a couple of months ago. The smartphone was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset. It is now said that the next handset from Motorola will be the Moto E7 Power. In mid-2020, Motorola launched the Moto E7 Plus smartphone in India with Snapdragon 460 SoC at Rs 9,999. In the same Moto E7 series, the company will be launching the ‘Moto E7 Power’ smartphone.

The tipster revealed the two key specifications of Moto E7 Power and they are the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and the 5000mAh battery. These two specs will put the smartphone against the Redmi 9A in India that’s also powered by the same G25 SoC. Priced at Rs 6,999, the Redmi 9A offers an HD+ display, 5000mAh battery and 2GB of RAM.

We are expecting the Moto E7 Power to have at least 3GB of RAM because Google has now mandated to include Android Go Edition on smartphones with less than 2GB of RAM. Rest of the specifications like HD+ screen, stock Android and a dual rear camera setup could be similar to the Moto E7 Plus.

Motorola is expected to reveal more details about the E7 Power in the coming days.