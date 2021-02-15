Bharti Airtel Data Packs for Prepaid Users: OTT Subscriptions, Up to 50GB Data and More

Bharti Airtel recently brought new data packs for prepaid users with keeping OTT subscriptions in mind. A few weeks ago, Airtel introduced new plans bundled with Prime Video Mobile Edition. Besides, the telco also has some data plans bundled with Wynk Premium subscription. Earlier, Airtel had just three data packs, however, the count is now increased to eight. That said, the starting price of these data packs remain the same at Rs 48, and the premium data pack under Airtel’s portfolio is priced at Rs 401. Keeping Bharti Airtel aside, the other telco with more than eight data packs on offer is Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). Data packs come in handy when you exhaust the daily data limit, but the bundling of OTT subscriptions is an added advantage. Here are Bharti Airtel Data Packs on offer right now.

Bharti Airtel Data Pack of Rs 48: Check Benefits

The first data pack offered by Bharti Airtel is priced at Rs 48. It comes with 3GB of data valid for 28 days or till the current unlimited pack. For some users, Bharti Airtel is providing an additional 3GB of data taking the overall data benefit to 6GB>

Bharti Airtel Data Pack of Rs 78: Check Benefits

The second plan on this list is priced at Rs 78. Bharti Airtel introduced this plan very recently and the USP of this data pack is Wynk Premium subscription. The validity of Wynk Premium membership is 30 days, whereas the validity of the data pack is the same as your existing plan’s validity. This plan also allows users to change unlimited Hellotunes.

Bharti Airtel Data Pack of Rs 89: Check Benefits

Bharti Airtel introduced the Rs 89 data pack alongside announcing its partnership with Amazon India for Prime Video Mobile Edition. The pack ships with 6GB of data. Besides, you also get Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription for 28 days, free Hellotunes and Airtel Xstream App membership. The validity of the data pack will remain the same as your current plan.

Bharti Airtel Data Pack of Rs 98: Check Benefits

Then we have the good-old Rs 98 data pack from Bharti Airtel that offers 12GB of data valid for the entire duration of your current active pack.

Bharti Airtel Data Pack of Rs 131: Check Benefits

Here comes an interesting prepaid data plan available for Bharti Airtel customers right now. The plan offers 100MB of data, however, the major attraction here is the Amazon Prime subscription. Yes, you read it right. Airtel is bundling Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 129 for 30 days at no extra cost. This pack is applicable for all the Active Bundle and Smart Pack users of Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel Data Pack of Rs 248: Check Benefits

The country’ second-largest telecom operator also has another prepaid plan of Rs 248 with Wynk Premium subscription. This plan offers 25GB of data and Wynk Premium membership for one year. Other benefits include free Hellotunes and users can enjoy Live Concerts via Wynk.

Bharti Airtel Data Pack of Rs 251: Check Benefits

The last but one plan is the popular Rs 251 Bharti Airtel Data Pack. This plan was introduced right when India entered the lockdown. It came in really handy to the users during the lockdown as it bundles 50GB of data. The best part is the data benefit expires with your current plan.

Bharti Airtel Data Pack of Rs 401: Check Benefits

Lastly, we have the Airtel Data Pack of Rs 401 that comes bundled with Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription worth Rs 399 at no extra cost. Airtel is also providing 30GB of data that can be used alongside your current plan for 28 days.