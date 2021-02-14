DeeNet Broadband Plans Cost and Details Listed

DeeNet Services Pvt Ltd is a broadband service provider based out of Karnataka. Its broadband services aren’t available countrywide but only in select parts of Karnataka. The company has recently started providing unlimited plans at low costs to compete with other internet service providers (ISPs) such as Airtel, Jio, and BSNL. The ISP is providing plans starting from Rs 399 per month which offer up to 50 Mbps downloading and uploading speed. Mentioned below are the details and price of all the plans from DeeNet broadband.

DeeNet Broadband Unlimited Data Plans

We couldn’t confirm if there is a fair usage policy (FUP) limit of the unlimited data plans offered by DeeNet, but let’s take a look at all of these plans nonetheless.

There are nine unlimited data plans on offer from DeeNet. The first plan as mentioned above comes for Rs 399 per month and provides 50 Mbps speed and is named ‘Steady’. The second plan is ‘Startup’ which is priced at Rs 499 per month and offers 60 Mbps speed.

Then the other plans are – ‘Bounce’ (Rs 599/month) offering 75 Mbps speed, ‘Raise’ (Rs 699/month) offering 100 Mbps speed, ‘Fast’ (Rs 799/month) offering 150 Mbps speed, ‘Allegro’ (Rs 999/month) offering 200 Mbps speed, ‘Presto’ (Rs 1,499/month) offering 300 Mbps speed, ‘Molto’ (Rs 1,999/month) offering 500 Mbps speed, and at last ‘Turbo’ (Rs 2,999 per month) offering up to 1 Gbps speed.

It is worth noting that Airtel and Jio provide their 1 Gbps plans starting from Rs 3,999 per month. So the 1 Gbps plan from DeeNet is comparatively cheaper than Airtel’s and Jio’s 1 Gbps plan. Apart from that, the pricing of the other plans is also similar or lesser than what Jio and Airtel offer their users.

The only thing is that these plans are only available in Karnataka at the moment. According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) report, the ISP has over 1,000 active subscribers.