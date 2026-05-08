Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Puducherry

Highlights
- Vodafone Idea has launched commercial 5G services in Puducherry.
- The rollout comes shortly after Vi introduced 5G in Chennai.
- Puducherry was selected due to rising demand for high-speed data services.
Andrew Bonwick
Vice President of Product Development at Relm Insurance
Madhav Sheth
CEO of Ai+ Smartphone
Stephen Rose
CEO Render Networks
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its 5G footprint with the launch of commercial 5G services in the Union Territory of Puducherry, shortly after rolling out the next-generation network in Chennai. The move is part of the company’s broader strategy to strengthen connectivity across key high-demand markets in the country.
Also Read: Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Goa
Vi expands 5G network to Puducherry
To expand its 5G services, Vi said it has been prioritising key markets, including industrial hubs, high data consumption centres and emerging urban clusters. “Puducherry, often referred to as the ‘French Riviera of the East’, stands out as a prominent tourism destination as well as a growing hub for education and commerce, driving strong data demand from both residents and visitors,” the telco said on Friday, May, 8, 2026.
Focus on high-demand and tourism-driven markets
According to the telecom operator, the 5G deployment has been designed to deliver faster data speeds, improved network performance and seamless connectivity, particularly in densely populated locations, major tourist destinations and commercial hubs.
Commenting on the launch, Sai Venkataraman, Circle Business Head – Tamil Nadu, Vi, said, “We are accelerating the expansion of Vi’s 5G network as we strengthen our footprint across key markets. Following our launch in Chennai, the rollout in Puducherry marks an important step in this journey. Our expansion is guided by a clear focus on prioritising high demand locations spanning high data consumption centres as well as areas with significant footfall including key tourism and commercial hubs ensuring a consistent and enhanced network experience for our users.”