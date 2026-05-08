Vodafone Idea Launches 5G Services in Puducherry

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) has expanded its 5G footprint with the launch of commercial 5G services in the Union Territory of Puducherry, shortly after rolling out the next-generation network in Chennai. The move is part of the company’s broader strategy to strengthen connectivity across key high-demand markets in the country.

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Vi expands 5G network to Puducherry

To expand its 5G services, Vi said it has been prioritising key markets, including industrial hubs, high data consumption centres and emerging urban clusters. “Puducherry, often referred to as the ‘French Riviera of the East’, stands out as a prominent tourism destination as well as a growing hub for education and commerce, driving strong data demand from both residents and visitors,” the telco said on Friday, May, 8, 2026.

Focus on high-demand and tourism-driven markets

According to the telecom operator, the 5G deployment has been designed to deliver faster data speeds, improved network performance and seamless connectivity, particularly in densely populated locations, major tourist destinations and commercial hubs.

Commenting on the launch, Sai Venkataraman, Circle Business Head – Tamil Nadu, Vi, said, “We are accelerating the expansion of Vi’s 5G network as we strengthen our footprint across key markets. Following our launch in Chennai, the rollout in Puducherry marks an important step in this journey. Our expansion is guided by a clear focus on prioritising high demand locations spanning high data consumption centres as well as areas with significant footfall including key tourism and commercial hubs ensuring a consistent and enhanced network experience for our users.”