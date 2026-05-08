BSNL Plan with 2.5GB of Daily Data, Unlimited Calling for Rs 225

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has a Rs 225 prepaid plan for the users. The thing with this plan is that it comes with unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and 2.5GB of daily data. However, its validity is something that many people might not like. The Rs 225 plan is available for prepaid consumers. This plan from the company is available for users across country. The service validity of this plan is just 30 days. So the average daily cost of using this plan is Rs 7.5 per day. The only issue with this plan is that it is backed by an inferior network.

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BSNL Rs 225 Plan: Thoughts

The thing with Rs 225 plan from BSNL is that it doesn’t come with any add-on benefits. There’s plenty of data, and the plan is comparatively cheaper than what you would get from the private telcos. However, if you are in a great 4G coverage zone of BSNL, then this plan can definitely make a difference for you.

The Rs 225 plan is meant for users who have plenty of short-term data needs. Otherwise, you can get cheaper plans from the telco with service validity. BSNL has even deployed 4G in many areas of India. The 4G network is only expanding in coverage and capacity. The telco is, in fact, waiting for a further approval from the cabinet to issue orders for more sites to TCS (Tata Consultancy Services), Tejas Networks, and C-DoT (Centre for Development of Telematics).