Microsoft Will Offer Just One Major Update Each Year for Windows 11

Microsoft had recently announced its latest version of Windows, Windows 11, with the intention to launch the same on a global scale later this year.

This led to quite a bit of hype and excitement, since most users had been stuck using Windows 10 for quite some time, and, from the leaked ISO build that users were experiencing prior to the launch, users were gaining higher hopes for what to expect from the next best version of Windows.

Today, Microsoft has revealed some interesting information in regards to the update cycle of its new operating system or OS version prior to the official rollout later this year.

What Do We Know About the Update Cycle of Windows 11

As per an IndianExpress report, the tech giant that is based out of America has promised that the new Windows 11 operating system will be getting one new version update each year.

In comparison to Windows 10, this is notable as it is down from the two major software releases that the company had been rolling out each year for Windows 10. This means that Windows 11 will be getting updates a bit less frequently when compared to the current OS version on most laptops, but this could also result in a fewer number of bugs and issues post update.

The new Windows 11 updates are also rumoured to arrive alongside the new Windows 10 updates in the fall of each year. Microsoft has added that it will be supporting each version of Windows 11 Pro, Windows 11 Pro Education, Windows 11 Pro for Workstations and Windows 10 Home for 2 years or 24 months post the initial release.

However, after this two year period is over, users will have to upgrade to continue receiving more security updates, whilst devices running Windows 11 Enterprise, Windows 11 Education, and Windows 11 IoT Enterprise will come with 36 months of support.

This is a bit interesting, as Microsoft will also continue to support Windows 10 for now with the promise of offering support for Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 Pro Education, Windows 10 Pro for Workstations and Windows 10 Home for an additional 18 months.

In case you missed it, the Windows 11 update has been dubbed the next generation of Windows from Microsoft, with the primary focus of offering a redesign, complete with a fresh boot screen and start-up sound, to the centrally-located Start menu and widgets. This is a big step forward and will help take on macOS, Apple’s Windows alternative.