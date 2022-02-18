Realme Narzo 50 Officially Confirmed to Launch via Amazon

After weeks of rumours surrounding the device, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has finally confirmed the launch of its Realme Narzo 50 smartphone in India. Realme recently launched its Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i in India and the upcoming Narzo 50 will be the latest addition to the series. The launch and availability details of the device have been confirmed by the company via a Twitter post. Let’s find out more.

Realme Confirms the Launch

Realme India took on its Twitter handle to confirm the arrival of Realme Narzo 50 in India. Some reports over the web suggest that the company might be launching the smartphone on February 24. However, the brand didn’t provide a particular date for the launch of the device on its post. Although Redmi did confirm that the Realme Narzo 50 will be available for sale via Amazon and an info page for the handset has also been set up at the e-commerce platform. It is to be noted that the company has been pushing the Realme Narzo 50 as a gaming smartphone. The device has also appeared on a number of certification sites already including China Quality Certification, BIS, NBTC, and EEC, further solidifying its imminent launch.

Expected Specifications for Realme Narzo 50

It is being speculated that the Realme Narzo 50 smartphone will arrive in India with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will operate on Android 12 OS based Realme UI 3.0 and could feature a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset under the hood. The processor is expected to be coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For the camera front, Realme Narzo 50 is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary lens along with two 2MP macro and depth shooters. The front of the device is expected to house a 16MP selfie camera in a punch hole cut out. Recent certification listings have also revealed that the device will be powered by a large 4,800mAh battery pack that supports 33W fast charging as well.