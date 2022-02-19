ACT, BSNL, Connect and Hathway Broadband Plans You Can’t Miss Out On

When choosing a broadband connection for your home or your workspace, it is important to compare all the plans and their benefits as well as pricing. This could get very hectic as some plans offer good benefits but are expensive whereas some plans are cheap but do not offer compatible internet speed. Users are always in search of plans that offer a balance between benefits and pricing or in simpler words, plans that offer value. Mentioned below are some of the broadband plans offered by ACT, BSNL, Connect and Hathway that offer value for your money and you must know about.

BSNL

The state-owned telecom operator BSNL offers a variety of plans with different price tags and different connectivity speeds via its Bharat Fiber connection. However, the one plan that stands out is the “SuperStar Premium Plus” plan from the company. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from BSNL offers 150 Mbps of speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999. The plan offers a 2000GB data limit beyond which the speed reduces to 10 Mbps. SuperStar Premium Plus pack from the telco comes with multiple OTT subscriptions which include Disney+ Hotstar, Lions Gate, Sony LIV and more. Moreover, users can also get a discount of 90% up to Rs 500 on their first month of rent.

ACT Broadband

ACT has been one of the fastest-growing service providers in the country as it offers multiple connectivity speed up to 1 Gbps. ACT has been a frontrunner when it comes to broadband connections that are reliable and offer seamless connectivity. Across the plethora of plans offered by the telco, the 300 Mbps plan is worth mentioning as it offers great value for money. The plan is called ACT Storm and it offers 300 Mbps internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 1,185. This plan from the company is truly unlimited and no FUP limit is set. Users can also get free trials to some of the OTT platforms and various add-ons with this pack. It is to be noted that this plan is for the city of Bengaluru, and it may vary across the country.

Connect Broadband

Connect Broadband is a popular company that provides FTH connections in a few of the northern states of India such as Punjab, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Being a budding service provider, Connect does not offer super high-speed connections but offer great benefits with its affordable low-cost plans that even some of the major telcos do not offer. Users can go for a 100 Mbps plan offered by the company which comes at a price tag of Rs 1,301 per month. The plan offers truly unlimited data as well as Local + STD calls. What makes the plan unique is that It comes with access to 8 OTT platforms including the likes of Eros Now, Zee5 Premium and more. Furthermore, the plan also offers free ISD calling of up to 1500 minutes.

Hathway

Hathway was the first cable television service provider to offer high-speed cable broadband service across 16 cities in India. When it comes to broadband plans, Hathway provides multiple plans for its user base, however, it is a suitable option for those looking to invest in the long term as its plans start with quarterly subscriptions. One of the better plans provided by the telco is its 200 Mbps pack. The company offers a GPON Superpremium broadband plan that offers 200 Mbps of internet speed at a price tag of Rs 2,997 for a period of three months. The company also offers the plan for six months and 12 months at a price tag of Rs 5,994 and Rs 11,988 respectively. The plans from Hathway are truly unlimited and no FUP limit is levied. The 200 Mbps plan comes with a free to use dual-band Wi-Fi router and there are no installation charges applicable. It is to be noted that the plan is based on the city of Mumbai and it may vary across different cities in India.