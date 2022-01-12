Quarterly Broadband Plans Up To 300 Mbps Speed from Reliance Jio, Tata Sky

The demand for broadband services in the country has increased a lot in the past couple of years ever since the pandemic began. More and more people began relying on broadband services as they were pushed to work from home. Telcos offer a wide range of broadband plans for users to choose from with plans offering high-speed connectivity to cheaper more affordable plans. Similarly, users can also opt for plans with a validity period of one month, or they can even go for quarterly, half-yearly or annual cycles in some cases according to their suitability. Quarterly cycles can be very useful for users looking for stable and reliable services. Mentioned below are the quarterly broadband plans offered by Reliance Jio and Tata Sky up to 300 Mbps with all the details you need to know.

Reliance Jio Quarterly Broadband Plans

JioFiber from Jio gives access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. Along with high-speed internet, users also get a symmetrical download and upload speed from the provider. JioFiber provides a 30 Mbps broadband plan for a validity period of 90 days which comes at a price tag of Rs 1,197. The plan is one of the cheaper plans offered by the telco and has no added benefits. The next plan on the list offers internet connectivity with 100 Mbps at a price of Rs 2,097 for a period of 90 days as well.

The next is one of the popular plans offered by JioFiber which offers 150 Mbps of internet speed for a validity period of 90 days. The plan comes at a price tag of Rs 2,997. This quarterly plan from Jio comes with a bunch of OTT subscriptions which includes access to Amazon Prime Video for 1-year along with a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, Sony Liv and more. The last on this list is the 300 Mbps plan offered by the telco which costs Rs 4,497 for a quarterly cycle. The plan offers subscriptions to 16 OTT platforms which includes the likes of Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more.

In addition to this, the prices of all the mentioned plans from Jio are exclusive of GST. The plans come with FUP data of 3300GB or 3.3TB for a month. Users get unlimited voice calls with all these plans as well.

Tata Sky Three-Month Broadband Plans

India’s one of the most prominent service provider Tata Sky Broadband also offers exciting offers for its users who want access to quarterly broadband plans. Unlike Jio, Tata Sky does not provide any additional OTT benefits with its broadband plans. The 100% fibre network from Tata Sky gives users end-to-end connectivity with fibre optic running directly from the service providers to the homes of the users resulting in seamless and reliable internet connectivity. Tata Sky offers all its broadband plans with multiple validity periods.

The first quarterly plan comes at a cost of Rs 2,097 and offers 50 Mbps of internet speed. This is the lowest speed offering from the service provider. The next on the list is a 100 Mbps broadband plan which comes at a cost of Rs 2,700 for three months. The next on the list is the 150 Mbps plan which comes at a cost of Rs 3,000 for a period of three months. Tata Sky offers a 200 Mbps plan as well which wasn’t the case with JioFiber. The 200 Mbps plan comes with a price tag of Rs 3,300 for a quarterly subscription. The last on the list is the 300 Mbps broadband plan that comes at a price of Rs 4,500 for a validity period of three months.

All the plans mentioned above are excluding GST and FUP data levied on the plans is 3300GB or 3.3TB for a month beyond which the connectivity offers 3 Mbps of internet speed. Moreover, the 300 Mbps plan might be available in select cities depending on the availability.