BSNL Offering Four New Budget Prepaid Plans

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched four new budget prepaid plans in India. The state-run telco has introduced three prepaid plans under Rs 200 and one prepaid plan for Rs 347, but with a medium-term validity. All the new plans introduced under Rs 200 come with a validity of 28 days, while the Rs 347 plan comes with a validity of 56 days. Let’s take a look at the benefits of all these plans.

BSNL Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, and Rs 347 Prepaid Plan Details

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering its Rs 184 prepaid plan with 1GB of daily data, 100 SMS, and unlimited voice calling. The Rs 185 and Rs 186 plans offer 1GB of daily data as well and 100 SMS and unlimited voice calling. All three plans also come with the same validity of 28 days. Post consumption of the fair-usage-policy (FUP) data, the internet speed for the user drops to 80 Kbps with the three plans.

So what’s really different about each of them. With the Rs 184 prepaid plan, users get the added benefit of the Lystn podcast. But with the Rs 185 prepaid plan, users get “Bundling of Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service on Progressive web APP (PWA) by M/S Onmobile Global Limited and BSNL Tunes”. Likewise, the Rs 186 plan bundles in the additional benefits of Hardy Games and BSNL Tunes.

With the Rs 347 prepaid plan, users get 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS, and unlimited voice calling. This plan comes with a validity of 56 days and bundles in the additional benefit of Challenges Arena Mobile Gaming Service on Progressive web APP(PWA) by M/S Onmobile Global limited.

All of these plans offer only 100 SMS which is sort of less for the amount that a customer is paying. If you are someone who utilises SMS services a lot, these plans might not make a lot of sense for you. Note that these plans are available only for customers living in select telecom circles.