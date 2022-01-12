iPhone 12 Now a Better Value Deal Than the iPhone 13

If you are after the high refresh rate, then the iPhone 13 Pro is the best buy for you because the iPhone 12 Pro can’t deliver that. However, if you are looking for a smartphone in the lower range than the Pro models, the iPhone 12 is a better value deal than the iPhone 13 today. The iPhone 13 series starts at Rs 69,990 for the mini variant with 128GB of storage. However, the iPhone 12 mini with 256GB storage is available at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart. The iPhone 12 mini is coming at a discount of Rs 5,000 and is also bundling in two times the storage as of the iPhone 13 mini’s base variant.

iPhone 12 a Value Buy Today, iPhone 13 Not So Much!

The vanilla iPhone 13 base variant is available with 128GB of internal storage for Rs 79,990. However, the iPhone 12 with 128GB of internal storage is available for Rs 64,999. Sure, arguments can be made that there are a few things in the iPhone 13 series devices that the iPhone 12 series doesn’t.

But from the usage perspective of an average consumer, the iPhone 12 packs in everything that is required and more the powerful A14 Bionic chipset. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available at huge discounts on Flipkart. There’s also a 64GB variant of iPhone 12 available on Flipkart for Rs 60,499, which is even cheaper. The iPhone 12 mini with 64GB storage is also available on the e-commerce platform for Rs 49,999.

The iPhone 13 series has the latest A15 Bionic chipset, larger camera sensors, support for Cinematic Mode, and more. But unless you are going for the Pro models, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series devices don’t really have many big differences. If there’s no additional utility of the features offered by the iPhone 13 series devices, the iPhone 12 series is a better choice for budget-conscious consumers. The iPhone 13 series all starts with a base model of 128GB of internal storage.