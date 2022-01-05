Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL – Rs 999 Broadband Plans

For the last couple of years, the internet has become a dire need for everyone whether it is for working from home, online learning, streaming or anything else. The demand for broadband connections has gone significantly up and the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) for sure have capitalized on that. People need a consistent internet connection that can work seamlessly across multiple devices and the ISPs of the country have been providing it. They offer a wide range of broadband plans for users to choose from, starting from as low as 30 Mbps plans to up to 1 Gbps plans. These plans also come at different price ranges and it becomes important to compare across multiple ISPs before opting for a plan. Mentioned below is a comparison between Rs 999 broadband plans offered by three major ISPs – Reliance Jio, Airtel and BSNL and different benefits that come along.

JioFiber 150 Mbps Plan

JioFiber provides a 150 Mbps internet speed broadband plan at the price of Rs 999 for a validity period of 30 days. The FUP limit set on this plan is 3300Gb or 3.3TB. Using a 150 Mbps plan from JioFiber, customers can get access to smooth and seamless internet across multiple devices. The plan offers a symmetrical upload and download speed of 150 Mbps and is also listed as one of the most popular plans on the company’s website.

Along with high-speed internet, users also get subscriptions to some of the major Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Eros Now, Voot Select, Sony Liv and more. The bundled subscription to Amazon Prime Video comes for a period of one year. It is to be noted that the price for this plan is excluding GST and it will be charged when users opt for this plan.

The 200 Mbps Plan from Airtel

Airtel, on the other hand, offers better data speed benefits at the same price range through Airtel Xstream Fiber. Airtel has been one of the most prominent players in the market when it comes to providing broadband services. Airtel allows one of the fastest broadband connections and users can get the ‘Entertainment’ pack which provides 200 Mbps of internet speed at a monthly cost of Rs 999 exclusive of taxes. The Airtel Xstream Fiber offered by Airtel offers the users a better, enhanced and faster daily broadband connection experience as it provides a Fiber optic internet connection.

Users get 3.3TB or 3300GB of monthly fair-usage-policy (FUP) data with this plan. Airtel also provides ‘Airtel Thanks Benefits’ with its broadband plans which in this case includes subscriptions to OTT platforms including Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with Wynk Music. This is also Airtel’s bestselling plan.

BSNL – 200 Mbps Plan

India’s public telecommunications company BSNL under Bharat Fibre Broadband also offers a plan at Rs 999 to its users. Users can opt for “Fibre Premium” from BSNL that offers 200 Mbps of internet speed as well. At the cost of Rs 999 a month, the Fibre Premium plan offers 200 Mbps of internet speed and the price is exclusive of GST. The plan also comes with a FUP limit of 3300GB or 3.3TB. In addition to this, the Fibre Premium plan also offers a subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar premium pack and users can enjoy 2 Mbps of internet speed after 3300GB. Moreover, users can also get a 90% discount of up to Rs 500 on rent on the first bill.