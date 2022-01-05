BSNL Offers Free Amazon Fire TV Stick With Bharat Fiber Broadband Plans Above Rs 999

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the government-owned telecom service provider, has launched a New Year Offer 2022 for its Bharat Fibre (FTTH), Air Fibre, and DSL Broadband subscribers across India. Subscribers of BSNL may now purchase an Amazon Fire TV stick with plans beginning at Rs 999. From January 1, 2022, the plan is offered across all telecom circles.

Subscribers ready to apply for the Annual Advance Payment Scheme via the BSNL BOSS Portal would be eligible for the offer. The users who choose internet services that cost less than Rs 999 will have to upgrade to a plan that costs Rs 999 or more, according to BSNL. The subscribers can upgrade by going to the BSNL Selfcare portal or visiting one of the BSNL Customer Service Centres.

Users can go to the BSNL BOSS Portal, choose a device, and make an online advance payment for a year under their plan’s Annual Payment Scheme. BSNL will deliver the device to the customer’s billing address following successful payment.

“In all circles, BSNL has agreed to offer bundled ‘Amazon Fire TV stick lite’ as part of a yearly subscription to a DSL/Fibre/AirFibre Broadband plan with monthly prices of Rs. 999/- and above. During the annual subscription lock-in period, plan change requests with a lower FMC than Rs. 999/- will not be considered,” reported Kerala Telecom, which was the first to report on the BSNL New Year Offer 2022.

Google Nest Mini, Google Nest Hub smart devices for Rs 99/month and Rs 199/month

Recently, BSNL offered reduced Google smart devices to yearly broadband users.

The annual BSNL broadband subscribers who paid a one-time price for their subscription of 12 or 13 months could acquire Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub smart devices for a monthly rate of Rs 99 and Rs 199, respectively, as part of the discounted offer. Subscribers who pay a minimum monthly fee of Rs 799 or more for annual broadband subscriptions are eligible for the promotion.

BSNL Fibre plans start at Rs 449. The plan offers a speed of 30 Mbps to 3300GB. Post quota limit, the speed will get reduced to 2Mbps.