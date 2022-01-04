Google Pixel 6a Might Arrive in India in March, 2022 as a Budget Device

There have been several reports revolving around the arrival of the much-awaited device Google Pixel 6a in India. Now the latest tweet by a renowned tipster has suggested that the device may be launched in India in the month of March. This happens to be the latest information on the arrival of Pixel 6a in India which is expected to be a budget device in the Google Pixel 6 lineup.

Details About Google Pixel 6a

Tech giant Google has once again decided to omit India from the list of countries that will witness the launch of flagship devices from the company. There’s a high possibility that Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro might not arrive in the country at all and looking at the previous trends related to Google Pixel Series, customers should not wait for them either. However, there have been several speculations that the tech giant might be gearing up to launch a budget device from the Pixel 6 Series instead which is expected to be Google Pixel 6a.

The launch of Google Pixel 6a will make it a successor to Google Pixel 4a in India and to Google Pixel 5a in the rest of the globe. Although Google skipped the launch of Google Pixel 5a in India, it is strongly rumoured that Pixel 6a will hit the Indian markets. Now a popular tipster Yogesh Brar has made a tweet affirming the fact that Pixel 6a might be launched in the country in the first quarter of 2022. Brar has also said that we can expect the device to be available on the BIS listing very soon as the launch is just three months away. It is to be noted that the tipster hasn’t confirmed the name of the device in his recent tweet but has rather said that the upcoming device might be Pixel 6a.

But it is quite safe to assume that the device will indeed be Pixel 6a as there are no other known smartphones in the works from Google. As a matter of fact, there have been numerous rumours about the Pixel 6a in the past suggesting a lot of details on the device. A recent leak has suggested that the device may feature a similar design language as Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro which means flat-edge design with a camera band at the back. The camera module is expected to feature dual lenses along with a LED flash. The front of the device could feature a selfie shooter at the top-centre of the display housed in a punch-hole cutout.