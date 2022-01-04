Tata Sky Broadband ‘Try and Buy’ for 200 Mbps Plan Similar to Jio’s Strategy

Tata Sky Broadband, a leading internet service provider (ISP), is now providing users with a ‘Try and Buy’ offer wherein users can first try the services of the company and then choose whether they want to buy services from it or not. This way, consumers don’t have to worry about losing their hard-earned money to a company they don’t fully trust yet. Tata Sky Broadband is not the only company that is offering such an offer. Users can find the same offer with Jio as well. Here’s everything you should know about the Tata Sky Broadband ‘Try and Buy’ offer.

Tata Sky Broadband ‘Try and Buy’ Offer Complete Details

Tata Sky Broadband is providing users with the 200 Mbps plan under the Try and Buy offer. If a user chooses to go with this offer, he/she will have to pay a Rs 1500 fully refundable security deposit to the company.

The company will then provide users with a 200 Mbps speed plan along with 1TB or 1000GB of data for the month (30 days). Users can also get in touch with the customer care team of Tata Sky Broadband to subscribe to the landline service that will come completely free of cost.

If the customer doesn’t like the services of the company, he/she can cancel the service within 30 days during the trial period and get the Rs 1500 security deposit back. If the customer chooses to cancel the service after 30 days, he/she will have to pay a charge of Rs 500 and will only get Rs 1000 back.

If the customer chooses to continue consuming services from the company, he/she can select any plan offered by Tata Sky Broadband.

There are also refund offers provided by the company if the user goes for the long-term option. If the customer chooses to continue with the service and he/she opts for the 100 Mbps plan for at least three months or more, he/she will get Rs 1500 completely back.

If the customer goes for the 50 Mbps plan for three months or more, he/she will get Rs 500 back, and the remaining Rs 1000 will stay in the security deposit, which will be refunded when the subscription is cancelled.

Lastly, on a monthly recharge, customers will get Rs 1,000 back which will be processed after three months of an active subscription, and Rs 500 will remain in the security deposit wallet.

This Try and Buy is a promotional offer and is currently available in select areas of Bengaluru, Chennai, New Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Mumbai Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mira Bhayandar, Pune, Kolkata only.