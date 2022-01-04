Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9: Specs, Price Compared

South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally launched its much-awaited smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The year gone by also witnessed the launch of multiple smartphones from other brands that come with amazing flagship features as well. One such device was launched by OnePlus in the March of last year. OnePlus 9 came with features and specifications quite similar to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, and here’s a detailed comparison between both devices in order to help users who are looking to buy these smartphones make an informed choice.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G vs OnePlus 9 Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has quite a similar design to the base model of the Galaxy S21 series and comes with a display featuring a 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for an added layer of protection. OnePlus 9, on the other hand, comes with a display featuring a 6.55-inch FHD+ flat-edge, flexible OLED display with support for a maximum brightness of 1100 nits, HDR10+ format, 120Hz refresh rate, and Super Video resolution.

Talking about the processors of the devices, Galaxy S21 FE 5G features both Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset along with Exynos 2100 chipset depending on the region the device is being sold. Devices with Qualcomm chipsets are usually sold in the US and China, whereas Exynos 2100 variant is released for the rest of the world. OnePlus 9, on the other hand, is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood.

Talking about the camera module of the handset, Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 12MP wide-angle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera along with a 32MP selfie sensor at the front. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 also features a triple rear camera setup but comes with a 48MP Sony IMX689 primary sensor along with a revolutionary 50MP ultra-wide-angle free form lens and a 2Mp monochrome lens. The handset also features a 16MP sensor for selfies and video calling at the front.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features up to 8GB of RAM bundled up with 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. OnePlus 9 features model variants with 8GB and 12GB of RAM along with 128GB and 256GB of internal storage. Galaxy S21 FE 5G is backed by a 4500mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging and 15W fast wireless charging. OnePlus 9, on the contrary, features a battery backup of 4,500mAh and supports Warp Charge 65T.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G operates on One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 out of the box and comes with an IP68 rating, Eye Comfort Shield and Samsung Knox security. Moreover, the box of the device doesn’t come with the charging brick, and it has to be purchased separately. OnePlus 9 comes with additional features, including support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 and has a USB-Type C port for fast charging.

Price Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G and OnePlus 9

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G has been listed on the UK website of the company as GBP 699, which is approximately Rs 70,200 for the 128GB variant, whereas the 256GB variant of the device is available at EUR 749, which is somewhere around Rs 75,200. It is expected that the device will arrive in India with a price tag of somewhere around Rs 50,000.

OnePlus 9, on the other hand, was launched at a price tag of Rs 49,999 for an 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant, whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant of the smartphone was priced at Rs 54,999. The handset comes in three colour options – Astral Black, Winter Mist, and Arctic Sky.