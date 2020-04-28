OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Costs Rs 3,990 in India

Highlights OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger is priced at Rs 3,990

The wireless charger will charge non-OnePlus smartphones at just 10W

OnePlus Warp Charge Wireless Charger will be available in White colour variant

OnePlus has announced the price of Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger in India. The wireless charging dock is smartly priced lower for Indian market as compared to the US. The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger will be available for Rs 3,990. OnePlus has marked that the wireless charging dock can charge up the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes. OnePlus launched the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger pro along with the OnePlus 8 Series at an online event.

OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger Availability and Pricing

OnePlus launched the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger along with the OnePlus 8 series earlier this month. However, the sales couldn’t start for the company in the market because of the threat of COVID-19 and lockdown period. OnePlus has stated that the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger might go live in May along with the sale of OnePlus 8 Series if the threat of coronavirus is neutralised. Currently, OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger will be available in White colour variant. About the pricing, OnePlus has smartly priced the wireless charging dock at Rs 3,990 including all taxes. In US market, OnePlus is selling the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger at $69.95 which is roughly Rs 5,300. The difference of Rs 1,300 by OnePlus can be considered as a business strategy to capture both the markets.

Everything You Need to Know About OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger

The OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger is the only wireless charging dock which will give the 30W power to the latest flagship offering of OnePlus that is OnePlus 8 Pro. However, the wireless charging will not transfer the same power over non-OnePlus smartphones, and the power will be reduced to 10W in other smartphones. OnePlus has also claimed that the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger will perfectly work with the OnePlus 8 Pro even if it is stacked in the 8mm Thick phone case. Also, the wireless charger is weighed at 300 grams, and it is packed with safety features like overvoltage and overheating protection.