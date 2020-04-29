Reliance Jio Again Crediting 2GB Daily Data With 4 Days Validity for Free

Jio prepaid customers are getting 2GB free data per day under 'Jio Data Pack' for the month of April 2020

April 29th, 2020
  • Reliance Jio
  • Technology News
    • 4 Comments
    Highlights
    • Reliance Jio is again offering 2GB daily data with four days validity
    • The pack is named as 'Jio Data Pack'
    • Jio prepaid customers can check for plan's availability in MyJio app

    Reliance Jio introduced a new free data pack called ‘Jio Data Pack‘ last month with 2GB daily data benefit on offer. The limited period pack was credited to users’ account without any intimation at the end of March. The same pack is back again with the same data benefit. Yes, Reliance Jio is again crediting ‘Jio Data Pack’ to some users’ prepaid account with four days validity. It allows users to consume 2GB additional data on top of their existing pack’s data benefit. Jio prepaid users can check for the availability of Jio Data Pack on their mobile number under ‘My Plans’ section in MyJio mobile app. The Mukesh Ambani-led telco began credited the Jio Data Pack on April 27, so the expiry day would be May 1 or May 2 or May 3 depending on when it credited in your prepaid account.

    Jio Data Pack is Back Again With Overall 8GB Data Benefit

    In the past, we have seen Reliance Jio providing free 2GB daily data benefit to its prepaid users during the first anniversary celebrations back in 2017. The company offered 8GB total data benefit for three months straight back then. And now, it brought the same offer again to prepaid users.

    Jio prepaid customers are getting 2GB free data per day under ‘Jio Data Pack.’ Do make a note that the pack is being credited to Jio accounts on a random basis, so they are slight chances you may not receive it. You can check for the availability of the Jio Data Pack through My Jio app.

    As for other details, Reliance Jio has started crediting the pack on April 27 for some and April 28 for some, and the validity would be four days from the date of credit which would be May 1 or May 2. Some users are even getting the Jio Data Pack today, so their validity would be May 3. During the offer period, Jio customers can consume additional 2GB data per day on top of their existing plan’s data benefit. For example, if you are on a Rs 599 prepaid plan that offers 1.5GB data per day, then you can consume a total of 3.5GB data per day during the Jio Data Pack’s validity.

    Reliance Jio Continues to Encourage Work from Home

    Aforesaid, this is not the first time Reliance Jio is offering the ‘Jio Data Pack,’ as we have seen the same pack crediting to users’ accounts last month. The reason behind Reliance Jio providing free data to subscribers could be to encourage them to work from their home and also to stay within their homes during this tough period. As everyone might be aware of, India is under complete lockdown till May 3, but it might extend as Coronavirus positive cases in the country continue to rise at a rapid pace.

    The telco is already providing free benefits to JioPhone users. It even started offering a 10 Mbps JioFiber plan at no extra cost alongside shipping Double Data on all the JioFiber plans.

    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    Kaushik Roy Chowdhury
    Kaushik Roy Chowdhury

    I got this. Mumbai circle

    Telecomtalk website visitar
    Telecomtalk website visitar

    Very bad speeds of Idea 4G CellOne 3G giving decent speeds

