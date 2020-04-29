MIUI 12 Camera App Brings New Features Like Custom Colours and Magic Clone

    Xiaomi MIUI 12 is a revamped version of MIUI 11 but comes with some unique features and an enhanced Dark Mode which sets it apart from all of its older version. As we talk about MIUI 12 features, it is worth noting that according to recent reports, Xiaomi has already started developing MIUI 13. Everyone was waiting eagerly for the launch of MIUI 12. A lot of people were anticipating what it would entail and just how different it would be. Xiaomi has put a lot of attention on the privacy end of the users and improved the display aesthetics very cleverly. With the MIUI 12, you are going to experience an ‘ultra-smooth UI experience”. But let’s talk about the MIUI 12 camera app changes and enhancements.

    MIUI 12 Camera App Designed To Make Clicking Pictures a Simpler Task 

    The focus of Xiaomi with developing the MIUI 12 camera app was to make it simpler. Simpler in terms of user interaction. You can now rearrange the shooting modes and place the ones which you use the most at a place which feels more comfortable to you. The new app will look similar to the older one, but there is a new colour scheme for it. The fonts have been made clearer as well. When you swipe down from the top, you can quickly set the aspect ratio and the timer or add a framing grid and much more.

    MIUI 12 Magic Clone

    It is still a little unclear as to how this is going to work. But one hint that we can get from the name ‘magic clone’ is that it is related to the multiplicity of images. Then there is a magic kaleidoscope as well. It will allow you to take pictures with the effect of a kaleidoscope on it. It is also said that there are new AI algorithms present in the app, which will help you in taking much better images when you zoom-in. Now the shutter button can be used for both clicking pictures or recording a video. Tap and hold longer for recording the video and tap and remove the finger for clicking an image.

