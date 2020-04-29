Mobile Download Speeds Increase in India, Fixed Broadband Speeds Remain Flat

Sri Lanka and Philippines are among the countries where mobile download speeds still haven’t recovered from its lows

By April 29th, 2020 AT 11:40 AM
    Highlights
    • India recorded an average mobile download speed of 10.35 Mbps during the week of April 20
    • Average fixed broadband download speed recorded in India during the week of April 20 was 35.84 Mbps
    • Mobile download speed represents an 12% drop from peak week of March 2 while fixed broadband speeds are 7% lower

    Mobile download speeds in India have increased in the week of April 20 as compared to the week prior, Ookla said in a report on Monday. The internet testing, data and analysis firm said in the report that the download speed over the fixed broadband remained flat during the same period. Ookla said that the data have been similar around the world with the mobile download speed increasing in the week of April 20 as compared to the prior week. Further, the download speed over the fixed broadband has been said to have remained flat during the same period across the globe.

    India Slightly Ahead of Sri Lanka and Philippines, Miles Behind Trinidad and Tobago

    Ookla said that India recorded an average mobile download speed of 10.35 Mbps during the week of April 20 with the speeds being 12% lower than the peak week of March 2.  It has to be noted that India recorded an average mobile download speed of 11.75 Mbps during the week of March 2.

    Sri Lanka with an 40% decrease in the same period and Philippines with an 25% decrease in the same period are among the countries with an maximum decrease in mobile download speeds.

    Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago with an average mobile download speed of 35.69 Mbps during the week of April 20 registered an 90% increase from the peak week of March 2. Several other countries including Iraq, Hong Kong and Costa Rica have all registered a steep increase in download speeds from the peak week of March 2.

    Ookla said that the average global mobile download speed recorded during the week of April 20 was 31.81 Mbps which represents an 3% decrease as compared to the peak week of March 2. The global average mobile download speed recorded during the week of March 2 was 32.71 Mbps.

    India Ahead of Peru, Morocco and Several Countries in Fixed Broadband Space

    India recorded an average fixed broadband download speed of 35.84 Mbps during the week of April 20 which represents an 7% decrease as compared to peak week of March 2. The average download speed recorded on fixed broadband during the week of March 2 in India was 38.66 Mbps.

    Peru with an 39% decrease in the same period along with Morocco with 27% decrease in the same period are among the countries with a maximum decrease in fixed broadband download speeds.

    Taiwan with an fixed broadband download speed of 110.46 Mbps during the week of April 20 represented an 31% maximum increase in speeds as compared to the peak week of March 2. Kuwait, Oman and Thailand are among the countries that have registered a steep increase in fixed broadband download speeds in the same period.

    Ookla said that the average global fixed broadband download recorded during the week of April 20 was 74.72 Mbps which is a 2% drop from the peak week of March 2. The global average fixed broadband download speeds recorded during the peak week of March 2 was 76.32 Mbps.

    Reported By:Reporter

