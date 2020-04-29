OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Up for Pre-Orders in India via Amazon

Highlights OnePlus sale to start from May 11

Pre-book with a gift card voucher now and get Rs 1,000 cash-back

OnePlus 8 to start from a price of Rs 41,999

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 will be out for sale soon. OnePlus is going to open pre-bookings for its latest flagship device through Amazon. If you want to book yourself the new OnePlus device, you can do so by purchasing a voucher from Amazon in case you wish to receive benefits of cash-back. If you pre-order your device right now, you will be entitled to receive a cash-back of Rs 1,000. It is worthy of noting that this is yet another non-essential item that is being sold on Amazon during the time of national lockdown. But the good thing is the devices will start shipping much later.

How To Receive Cash-Back With OnePlus 8 Pro and 8 Pre-Booking

If you want to receive the Rs 1,000 cash-back from Amazon for your pre-booking, you will have to purchase a Rs 1,000 gift voucher right now. Just go to the Amazon site and look for pre-booking of OnePlus devices. Then when you visit the OnePlus email Gift Card page, you will need to choose a denomination of at least Rs 1,000 or more. The gift card of this amount must be purchased between April 29 and May 10 only. Then the gift card will be emailed to you. Use this gift card for pre-booking your OnePlus 8 Pro or OnePlus 8 on dates between May 11 and June 30. You will receive the cash-back on your Amazon Pay within 30 days from the date of purchase.

OnePlus 8 Pro and 8 Price in India

Earlier it was assumed that the price of the latest flagship from OnePlus in India would be very high basing it on the price it was released for America. But things settled down when OnePlus announced that it is going to launch its base model, OnePlus 8 with 6GB+128GB for a price of Rs 41,999. Then the other two variants present for OnePlus 8 are – 8GB+128GB for Rs 44,999 and 12GB+256GB for Rs 49,999. The OnePlus 8 Pro starts for Rs 54,999 for its 8GB+128GB variant. It has one more variant priced at Rs 59,999 for 12GB+256GB.