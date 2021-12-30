Realme GT 2 Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 888, Android 12

The Realme GT 2 has been found listed on Geekbench with a single-core score of 1125 and multi-core score of 3278. The device was running on Android 12 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC onboard. The listed variant had 12GB of RAM.

  The upcoming smartphone from Realme — Realme GT 2 has been spotted on Geekbench's platform.
  The Realme GT 2 has been found listed on Geekbench with a single-core score of 1125 and multi-core score of 3278.
  The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to come with Qualcomm's flagship chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen1.

Realme GT 2

The upcoming smartphone from Realme — Realme GT 2 has been spotted on Geekbench’s platform. The smartphone is due to launch on January 4, 2021. From the listing, multiple specifications of the device are revealed. One of the biggest things for the device is that it is expected to boot on Android 12 out of the box. Let’s take a look at the Geekbench scores of the device and other specifications revealed.

Realme GT 2 Specifications Revealed Through Geekbench Listing

It is worth noting that the smartphone has already been found listed on other platforms such as NBTC, TENNA, and BIS. Other listings have revealed that the smartphone will feature a 6.62-inch AMOLED display. From the leaked images of the device, it can be assumed that there is a triple-camera setup at the rear. The main sensor is said to have a 50MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP sensor.

The device is expected to pack a 5000mAh battery along with support for 65W fast-charging. It might arrive in two variants with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. The GT 2 series is expected to come with three devices, including the vanilla Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and a camera-focused model.

The Realme GT 2 Pro is expected to come with Qualcomm’s flagship chipset, Snapdragon 8 Gen1. Rumours are that the Realme GT 2 Pro might come with a storage option of up to 1TB. From the leaked specifications, the Realme GT 2 series looks like a very compelling flagship smartphone series. Pricing of the devices will be the key to its success in all markets as it is competing with other well-established flagship brands.

