Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Review: Where Premium Meets Health



Amazfit GTR 3 Pro launched a couple of months back in October 2021. The smartwatch is a premium offering from Amazfit. If you are someone who is looking for a smartwatch that is not just geared towards your fitness needs but also helps you stand out in the crowd and looks premium enough for you to wear on parties, casual outings as well as formal meetings at your office, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro could be an ideal option. Here’s my complete review of the smartwatch.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Review: Design and Look

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro doesn’t look too different from a usual smartwatch, but then that’s not really a negative. It looks like any other smartwatch, but with hundred shades of class and is not too fancy or something, so it can be a perfect fit for you in any environment.

I had the Infinite Black colour for review, and it’s a very elegant colour option. The metal frame of the smartwatch is matte black, and the silicone strap is also completely black. I liked this variant’s overall look as I am a fan of any product that’s black in colour.

There are two sliders to lock the strap once you put the hook in place. This is great since, with many smartwatches that come with a long strap and a single slider, the experience becomes a little bad. So once you lock the strap of the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, you don’t need to worry about its position or anything else anymore.

There are two rotating dials or buttons on the right side of the smartwatch, which will help you navigate through the settings, features, and different workout modes. It is a very light gadget and one that I have been wearing non-stop for days now, even while sleeping. The only time I have removed the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro from my wrist was when I had to charge it or when I was going for a shower.

While I could have comfortably taken the smartwatch to the shower since it is a water-proof gadget and could be taken for swimming as well, I just don’t like my electronics to get wet. So it was a personal decision, but if you like, you can take it to the shower or pool too.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Review: Display

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro comes with a 1.45-inch AMOLED Ultra HD display with a screen-to-body ratio of 70.6%. The colours on display come out really good, and everything is easy to read on the screen. The best thing is the responsiveness of the display.

It has never lagged in all the time I have used it. Whether I am out in the sun running or in a dark room, trying to escape the loud and pinching brightness of screens, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro does a decent job of adjusting the brightness automatically to meet the needs of my eyes.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Review: Performance, Battery and Fitness Tracking

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro was a perfect partner for me while running. This smartwatch has everything I have ever wanted. In fact, there are more features than I would ever need, some I might not even use in my entire life.

There are basic modes such as Outdoor Running, Walking, Treadmill, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Pool Swimming, and more. But then, as you dive in, you will find modes such as Rowing Machine, Skiing, Snowboarding, Esports, Square Dance, Ballroom Dance, Snorkelling, and much more. All of these activities modes are crazy to have inside a single smartwatch. To be honest, I would never even be able to test more than half the activity modes there are because I simply don’t have the means to.

The company claims that there are more than 150 sports modes that this smartwatch can support. While I haven’t counted, I can comfortably believe that after seeing the sheer number of activity modes there are in the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro.

You can press the lower dial to access all the activity modes, while the upper dial lets you navigate through all the different features of the smartwatch. There’s a PAI tracker which helps you understand the amount of physical activity that you are doing, which is a very convenient tool, in my opinion.

The smartwatch isn’t the most accurate when it comes to tracking motion such as standing or walking, but it is pretty accurate while tracking runs and distance. I have taken the smartwatch on multiple runs, and the distance was usually off by 50 to 200 metres from a distance on my smartphone (Nike Run Club). I definitely loved to wear it while running. It helped me understand a lot of things about my run, as the smartwatch gives detailed info about my workout on its mobile app.

In one single charge, which takes around an hour and a half to happen, you can keep your mind at peace for about two weeks for general usage, which also includes multiple workout sessions. Battery wise, I am very satisfied with the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro, and it is as good as it gets.

Zepp App Review

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro or any of the Amazfit smartwatches can be paired with the Zepp app on both Android and iOS. It is a very light app and one that is very easy to understand and navigate through. Upon pairing, the smartwatch will sync all of the data on the mobile app, and it will show your sleep data, workout data, and more in detail.

The Zepp offers a very convenient experience and also helps in finding new watch faces for the smartwatch very easily. Upon opening the app, with just a single down scroll, you will be able to see all the important data recorded by your smartwatch.

There are things such as ‘App Alerts’, ’Incoming Call’ and more that you can activate with the help of the Zepp app. You can also set and change your daily activity goals with the Zepp app for your smartwatch.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro Review: Price and Conclusion

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is better than a decent smartwatch. It is one of the best fitness gears I have ever used. But the thing is, it is very expensive. The price of the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro in India is Rs 18,999, and honestly, at this price, the smartwatch can’t be anything less than excellent to satisfy the customers.

In all honesty, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro has all the qualities for becoming a super premium smartwatch, but it is not for every Indian as it is very expensive. You can get more affordable alternatives for the smartwatch from Amazfit itself. But then, if you have got the budget for it, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro can be a really amazing partner for you.

It has so many features that I couldn’t even cover in this review. There’s also the option to access Amazon’s Alexa through the smartwatch. If you have got the money for it, my opinion would be to give this smartwatch a try. Going into 2022, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro can give you a run for your money.

You can buy this smartwatch from Croma, Amazon India, and TataCLiQ.