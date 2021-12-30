Seven Ways to Protect Yourself from Online Identity Theft

Cybercrime involves a wide range of criminal activities. The number of cybercrimes has increased over the years, along with the usage of computers. While most crimes focus on accessing and manipulating data, many are identity thefts. These are the scams or deceptions involving personal data. Some of the personal data under the category include passwords, credit card information, banking information, among others, which criminals then use for financial transactions or personal reputation damages.

People are subject to identity thefts while downloading malware, clicking bait links, or via scams. It can also occur through unsecured wireless networks or data breaches through data saving on banking sites. Although hackers and cybercriminals find innovative ways to breach your privacy and perform online crimes, you may make some precautions at your end to keep yourself safe. This article looks into some of the tips to protect you from cybercrime.

Ways to Make Sure You Are Safe from Online Identity Theft

Use a total anti-virus and internet security software: A robust security software can safeguard you from cybercrimes to a great extent. Several anti-viruses and internet security software are available for purchase at nominal cost. Ensure that you use the latest version always.

Use strong passwords: Despite the trouble remembering complicated passwords, it is safer to use passwords involving a combination of upper-case and lower-case letters, numbers and symbols. Also, it is essential not to repeat the same password for any accounts.

Beware of phishing links and scam emails: Usually, people get spam emails. Many such emails look much similar to the original emails. However, a careful evaluation can help you spot incorrect spelling, grammar, uncommon offers and pictures. Avoid clicking all such suspicious emails and links. Also, mark them as spam before you trash them.

Check for https:// before URLs: Using secure websites for transactions is essential. No matter if the page shows attractive offers, check for the presence of https:// before making the transactions. Check for reviews before purchasing on unknown websites.

Better not to save login credentials: Many social media sites offer the flexibility to save your login credentials for later use. While this is an easy way to access frequently visited websites, this can become dangerous. Perhaps you hand over your laptop for service or maintenance or keep it open on desks or in cafes. It can become an easy way for criminals to access your private space.

If you suspect a data breach, freeze accounts: Be careful of unknown transactions on your bills and credit cards. Keep track of the financial text messages from banks to your phone number. Always stay alert for things you didn’t purchase, even if the amount is trivial. If you end up seeing any such suspicious activity in your accounts, immediately call the customer care of your financial service provider and freeze the account.

Change passwords frequently: Changing and remembering passwords is a hassle. But, it is advisable to do so, mainly because cyber crimes are showing a steep increase.